MEDIA ADVISORY: Secretary Read to Join Congresswoman Dexter, Rep. Nosse, Rep. Chotzen for Portland Town Hall
Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, State Representative Rob Nosse, and State Representative Willy Chotzen will hold a community town hall on Friday, May 8 in Portland for a conversation about voting, election integrity, and recent activity in Salem and Washington, D.C.
This will be the latest in a series of town halls with Secretary Read and other Oregon elected officials related to providing the public with clear information about this year's elections.
Members of the public can RSVP and submit questions for the panelists here.
Members of the news media interested in covering the town hall should contact the Secretary of State's Office to coordinate interviews with the panelists following the event.
EVENT INFORMATION
WHO: Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read, U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Dexter, State Representative Rob Nosse, State Representative Willy Chotzen
WHAT: Portland Election Information Town Hall
WHERE: SMILE Station, 8210 SE 13rd Ave, Portland, OR 97202
WHEN: Friday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m.
PUBLIC RSVP: click here.
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