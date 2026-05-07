Psychology Expert Launches VA Placement Firm for Real Estate Operators

Nevriye Yesil, M.A., founder of Precision VA Match™, brings forensic psychology to VA hiring for real estate operators nationwide.

Precision VA Match™ screens every VA candidate through behavioral science, built exclusively for property managers and rental operators.

Most business operators don't have a staffing problem. They have a precision problem. They're doing $5 admin work when they should be closing the next deal. ” — Nevriye Yesil M.A., Founder

LAKEWOOD RANCH , FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property managers and short-term rental operators lose thousands of dollars and weeks of momentum every time a VA hire fails. Most placement firms send a resume and move on. Precision VA Match™ was built to end that cycle entirely.

Founded by Nevriye Yesil, M.A. — a forensic psychology expert, international author, and real estate investor and operator — Precision VA Match™ is the only VA placement firm for residential real estate that screens candidates through the lens of behavioral science. Every candidate is assessed across five dimensions before a client ever sees their name: behavioral psychology, cognitive ability, integrity, communication, and real estate skill competency.

"Most operators don't have a staffing problem. They have a precision problem," said Yesil. "Gut instinct is not a hiring strategy. We bring the same rigor to VA placement that a forensic expert brings to understanding human behavior under pressure, because reliability and integrity cannot be spotted in an interview alone."

Precision VA Match™ serves property managers, long- and short-term rental operators, real estate investors, HOA management companies, and leasing firms. The firm offers three service tiers to meet operators at different stages of growth.

Precision Match™ ($1,497 one-time fee) is built for operators who want direct ownership of their hire. The firm screens 100 or more applicants, presents three fully assessed finalists, and the client interviews, selects, and hires directly. Precision Staff™ ($1,297 per month) is a fully managed model: Precision VA Match™ employs and pays the VA, the client assigns daily tasks, and all HR complexity is handled by the firm. For operators building across a growing portfolio, Precision Partner™ ($2,497 per month) provides two psychology-screened VAs, both employed and managed by the firm, delivering full-time coverage without any employment burden on the client.

Every tier includes the Precision Match Assessment™ - a proprietary five-dimension screening framework built on forensic psychology covering behavior, cognition, character, real estate skill, and communication. No other VA placement firm applies this standard.

Clients across all tiers see only three candidates, each hand-selected from a field of 100 or more applicants. Every placement carries a 30-day replacement guarantee, no questions asked.

Yesil holds a Master's degree in Forensic Psychology and has published four books, two through Springer — one of the world's most prestigious academic publishers. She is a German Weightlifting Champion and a real estate investor and operator based in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

"The top operators in real estate aren't doing more," Yesil added. "They've stopped doing everything themselves and started building teams worth keeping. We find that talent and bring them to your organization ready to hit the ground running."

Precision VA Match™ is currently accepting new client applications at precisionvamatch.com.

Placements are curated and limited.



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