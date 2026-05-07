The clinical team at Lov MedSpa West Farms in Farmington, Connecticut, led by doctoral and master's-level credentialed providers serving Hartford County.

Farmington-based medical spa led by doctoral and master's-level certified aesthetic providers serves clients across West Farms, and the greater Hartford area.

We don't sell treatments. We educate clients on every option, including the ones we don't offer, and let them make the decision that fits their goals.” — Nicholas Smith

FARMINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lov MedSpa West Farms, the Hartford County location of the multi-state Lov MedSpa group, is bringing doctoral and master's-level clinical credentials to the aesthetic medicine market in Farmington, Connecticut. The practice, located at 1600 SE Road, Suite 11, serves clients across West Farms, West Hartford, Avon, Simsbury, Canton, Bristol, New Britain, Southington, Glastonbury, and the greater Hartford County area, and represents the group's first Connecticut location since launching operations in September 2025.The clinical team at Lov MedSpa West Farms is led by Mark Ennett, PhD, CRNA — a doctoral-level Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and certified aesthetic injector.His extensive background in anesthesia, patient safety protocols, and advanced facial anatomy informs the practice's precision-driven approach to every injectable consultation and treatment plan. Doctoral-credentialed providers are exceptionally rare in the medical spa category, which is typically staffed by registered nurses or physician assistants. The decision to anchor the West Farms location with a CRNA reflects the group's broader operating philosophy: deep clinical expertise over high-volume throughput.Joining Ennett on the clinical team is Jocelyne Betun, BSN, RN, OCN — a board-certified registered nurse, certified aesthetic injector, and credentialed oncology nurse.Betun's rigorous clinical background in oncology nursing translates directly into a sophisticated working knowledge of skin biology, tissue response, and post-procedure healing protocols. She leads the practice's advanced laser skin resurfacing services and is one of the senior injectors on the West Farms team. Her dual specialization — oncology nursing combined with aesthetic injection certification — is a credential combination rarely found at a single medical spa in the Hartford County region.Roslyn Forde-Tucker, MSN, FNP-C completes the senior clinical team as a Master's-prepared Family Nurse Practitioner. Her expanded scope of practice as a nurse practitioner allows Lov MedSpa West Farms to offer medically supervised services that extend well beyond the cosmetic aesthetic category and into integrated patient care. For clients evaluating treatment plans that involve broader health considerations, Forde-Tucker's clinical depth provides a level of medical oversight that purely cosmetic practices typically refer out for.The practice's front-of-house operations are managed by Olga Rose Mars, who oversees client experience, scheduling, and post-treatment coordination. Her name appears consistently across client reviews on multiple review platforms, frequently cited for professionalism and meticulous communication.Founder Nicholas Smith, MBA describes the operating philosophy that distinguishes the West Farms location from the broader medspa category in Connecticut. "Our commitment is to high quality service and treatment outcomes," Smith said. "Clients appreciate that we are not pushy and don't try to sell them treatments. We inform them and put the decision in their hands."This philosophy is operationalized in a structured consultation process. Clients at Lov MedSpa West Farms are evaluated by the senior clinical team before any treatment is scheduled, and the practice's standard protocol is to walk clients through the full treatment landscape — including alternatives, contraindications, and realistic outcomes — before any commitment is made. The practice has built a consistent track record of strong client reviews across third-party platforms since opening, with feedback patterns that emphasize provider communication, thorough treatment explanation, and pressure-free consultations as recurring themes.The treatment menu at Lov MedSpa West Farms spans the full range of contemporary medical aesthetics. Injectable services include Botox and Xeomin for dynamic wrinkle treatment, masseter Botox for jawline contouring, trapezius Botox for shoulder line refinement, and a comprehensive dermal filler menu covering lip filler, cheek filler, jawline filler, and tear trough filler. The practice also offers Sculptra and RADIESSE for collagen stimulation and long-term volume restoration, along with filler dissolver services for clients seeking correction or reversal. Advanced regenerative therapies include PRP and PRF treatments, under-eye PRF, EZ Gel, full face PRF rejuvenation, and mesotherapy. Laser and skin resurfacing services are anchored by fractional CO2 laser treatment for acne scars, sun damage, fine lines, and full-face resurfacing, alongside Morpheus8 RF microneedling for skin tightening and texture refinement. Facial treatments include HydraFacial, classic facials, dermaplaning, chemical peels, and traditional microneedling. Body contouring services include liquid BBL for non-surgical sculpting and Aveli cellulite treatment. The practice additionally offers PDO thread lifts for non-surgical facial and neck tightening, making it one of the few providers in the Farmington area performing this sophisticated procedure.Lov MedSpa operates five locations across three states, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Aventura, and Farmington. The multi-location operating model gives the West Farms team access to refined clinical protocols, rigorous provider training standards, and patient experience frameworks developed across a far broader and more diverse client base than any single-location practice in the Farmington area can match. Clinical procedures and consultation frameworks are standardized across the group, while individual location teams adapt delivery to the specific demographics and preferences of their regional client base.Since opening, the practice has built its client base primarily through word-of-mouth referrals and local search visibility, with consistent five-star feedback patterns across review platforms including Google, Yelp, and Groupon. The practice's review profile reflects a recurring set of themes: thorough provider consultations, detailed pre-treatment education, comfortable clinical environment, and refined, natural-looking results. First-time clients regularly convert into repeat clients, and a meaningful percentage of new bookings come through direct referrals from existing clients in the Farmington and West Hartford area.Lov MedSpa West Farms continues to expand its provider team and treatment menu through 2026, with planned additions to its advanced regenerative medicine and laser service categories. The practice currently serves clients across the full Hartford County region and accepts new client consultations at its Farmington location.

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