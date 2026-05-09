5 Sweet Briar College Farm Wines Medal in 2026 Governor’s Cup
All five Sweet Briar College Farm wines entered in the 2026 Virginia Governor’s Cup earned silver or bronze medals.SWEET BRIAR, VA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second straight year, Sweet Briar College Farm is celebrating its award-winning wines.
All five wines that entered earned either a silver or bronze medal in the 2026 Commonwealth of Virginia Governor’s Cup. Silver medal winners include the 2023 Leading the Way Chardonnay, 2024 Briar Bubbly, and 2024 Celebration Sparkling Chardonnay, while the bronze medal winners are the 2023 Constitution Oaks Cabernet Sauvignon and 2024 Earned the Rosé.
Sweet Briar’s wines are crafted from grapes grown in nearly 18 acres of vineyard tracts in two separate locations on the College’s campus. The vineyards include merlot, chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, and cabernet franc grapes.
Judging for the Governor’s Cup is rigorous. In the preliminary round, each wine is tasted in a single-blind format by six judges over three days, meaning judges know the grape or category of a wine but not the vintage, winery, or name.
Sweet Briar College Farm, LLC is the agricultural entity of Sweet Briar College responsible for wholesale produce, honey production, and wine making. It is led by Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Administration Belinda Burke, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dean of the College, and Chief Sustainability Officer Dr. Lisa Powell, and Director of Physical Plant & Project Management John Thomas. Sweet Briar College Farm’s wines are made in collaboration with Michael Shaps Wineworks and bottled in Charlottesville, Va.
To stay up to date on all of Sweet Briar College Farm’s agricultural products and projects and to find information about purchasing wines, visit sbc.edu/farm.
Sweet Briar College combines academic excellence with hands-on learning opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom. Through programs connected to sustainability, agriculture, environmental science, and business, students gain real-world experience managing vineyards, studying viticulture, and exploring innovative agricultural practices. From award-winning wines to student-led research, Sweet Briar empowers women to lead boldly in emerging industries. Prospective students interested in experiential learning and sustainability-focused education are encouraged to visit sbc.edu/admissions or contact admissions@sbc.edu to learn more.
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