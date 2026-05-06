Majestic Colonial Punta Cana Undergoes $35 Million Renovation Ahead of November 2026 Reopening

Aerial view of Majestic Colonial Punta Cana in Playa Bávaro, Dominican Republic.

The renovation brings transformed guest rooms, new Family Suites room category, an all-ages water park, expanded dining offerings, and resort-wide improvements.

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Majestic Colonial Punta Cana is currently undergoing a comprehensive $35 million renovation, with the resort scheduled to reopen on November 12, 2026. The investment reinforces Majestic Resorts ’ long-term commitment to enhancing the guest experience across its Caribbean portfolio.Since opening in 2005, Majestic Colonial Punta Cana has played a foundational role in shaping Punta Cana’s all-inclusive resort landscape, serving as one of the flagship properties in Playa Bávaro as the destination evolved into one of the Caribbean’s most prominent tourism markets. Known for its personalized service, spacious accommodations, multi-generational atmosphere, and one of the largest pools in the destination, the property is now preparing for a significant renovation to enhance the guest experience for today’s all-inclusive traveler.The extensive renovation will introduce several new features and experiences, including an all-ages water park with multiple water slides and a lazy river.Guest accommodations will also undergo a significant transformation. The conversion of existing rooms will bring 30 of the Family Suite (Outdoor Jacuzzi) room category to this resort and enhance accommodation space for families with a main bedroom featuring a king-size bed and a separate living area with two Murphy beds and a sofa bed, for up to six guests.Following the conversion, the resort will feature a new total of 636 guest rooms, with all room categories undergoing a complete renovation, including brand-new bathrooms. Exterior Jacuzzis and indoor bathtubs will be included in all suites.The resort’s dining offerings will expand with the introduction of a new Italian restaurant featuring an inviting al fresco dining terrace and a full renovation of the Supreme International Buffet Restaurant.Resort-wide improvements will include a comprehensive renovation of the fitness center and a complete renovation of all pool decks throughout the property.For the latest updates on Majestic Colonial Punta Cana, visit:About Majestic ResortsMajestic Resorts is an all-inclusive resort brand dedicated to delivering elevated beachfront experiences across the Caribbean. Known for its commitment to attentive hospitality and exceptional value, the brand offers generously spacious accommodations, distinctive culinary and mixology programs, enriching spa experiences, engaging entertainment, and personalized service designed to exceed guest expectations.For more information, visit www.majestic-resorts.com

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