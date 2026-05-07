Tulsa Community College Dual Credit Graduates Reach Record High

More than 160 high school students across Oklahoma earn college credentials

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tulsa Community College will celebrate a record number of dual credit students earning a college credential this Spring, with more than 160 high school students from 15 high schools across Oklahoma graduating with both their high school diploma and a TCC credential.The milestone reflects rapid growth in TCC’s Dual Credit Programs . In 2018, just three students completed both a high school diploma and a college credential through TCC. That number increased to 127 graduates last year and has now surpassed 160.TCC is the state’s largest provider of dual credit, offering multiple program pathways that allow high school students to begin college early, earn transferable credits and, in some cases, earn an associate degree alongside their high school diploma.“TCC Dual Credit Programs allows students to fast-track their future. These students have made great choices throughout their high school years and are one step closer to reaching their goals,” said Melissa Steadley, TCC Director of Dual Credit. “They maintain their incoming freshman status and scholarships while enrolling in the courses directly related to their majors and careers. We launched Work Ready certificates and degrees two years ago and now have students entering high paying careers right out of high school as well as transferring to universities.”This year’s graduating class includes the first dual credit cohorts from Norman High School and Norman North High School, with some students traveling to Tulsa for commencement; the first dual credit graduates from KIPP University Prep High School in Tulsa and Charles Page High School in Sand Springs; the first dual credit graduate from Collinsville High School; and the first Workforce–Advanced Manufacturing dual credit cohort from Rogers College High School in Tulsa.Through dual credit, eligible high school juniors and seniors can take college courses taught by TCC faculty in a variety of formats, including on campus, online and at their high schools. The program also offers tuition waivers and structured pathways to help students progress toward certificates or degrees more efficiently.TCC’s commencement ceremonies will take place Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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