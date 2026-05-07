Samson California Launches Touchless Skin Recovery System for Active Lifestyles

Bioactive Skin Resilience: Engineered to defend, stabilize, and refine the skin using marine ferments and earth minerals. Residue Score: 0.0.

Mar Vista startup introduces “Residue Score™ 0.0” and Spray. Go.™ Series to solve the greasy hands problem in high-performance skincare and active recovery

We engineered a skin resilience system for people who view their skin as essential gear. By focusing on a Residue Score of 0.0, we’ve eliminated the barrier to high-performance recovery.” — Gregory Samson

MAR VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samson California, a Los Angeles-based skin recovery brand, today unveiled its inaugural high-performance skin resilience system. Founded by multidisciplinary executive Gregory Samson, the brand is the first to introduce the Residue Score™, a metric engineered for zero-friction, zero-residue application.

The Samson California Spray. Go.™ series, inspired by the California coast, utilizes the "Triple R" Framework to categorize recovery into three phases:

· The Sea [Recover]: Marine Bioactive Recovery for skin compromised by daily environmental exposure.

· The Earth [Replenish]: Ionic Mineral Replenishment to stabilize the skin’s natural barrier.

· The Garden [Renew]: Enzymatic Surface Renewal for texture clarity without physical friction.

Unlike traditional creams, moisturizers, or hand-applied serums, Samson California utilizes a “Touchless Protocol” via micronized spray delivery. This allows individuals across all walks of life, from working professionals to athletes like surfers and court sports players, to defend, stabilize, and refine their skin without transferring residue to hands, gear, or equipment.

“We didn't set out to create a traditional skincare product; we engineered a skin resilience system for people who view their skin as essential gear,” said Gregory Samson, Founder of Samson California. “By focusing on a Residue Score of 0.0, we’ve eliminated ‘greasy hands,’ allowing people to continue their work, sports, and daily activities uninterrupted while prioritizing skin health.”

In conjunction with the launch, the brand is establishing the “samson syndicate,” a community that includes athletes, medical practitioners, and high-output professionals who validate the brand’s performance in real-world environments.

The System is available starting June 2026 exclusively at samsoncalifornia.com.



ABOUT SAMSON CALIFORNIA LLC

Based in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, Samson California is a skin recovery brand that engineers high-performance skin resilience systems for active lifestyles. Utilizing bio-derived actives and marine fermentation, the brand bridges the gap between active luxury and daily utility. Samson California is dedicated to providing environmental resilience and zero-friction skin recovery gear for those who demand more from their skin health.

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