Hangar A Named ISM Trailblazer in Logistics Excellence at ISM World 2026

Hangar A Team Accepts ISM Trailblazer Award in Logistics Excellence

Recognition reflects Hangar A’s ability to combine air and ground logistics into a scalable, end-to-end delivery solution.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangar A, a provider of next-day and 2-day express delivery solutions, has been named a Trailblazer in Logistics Excellence at ISM World 2026, one of the supply chain industry’s leading global events hosted by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM).The award recognizes organizations that are driving meaningful change in logistics through innovative approaches, operational execution, and measurable impact.Members of Hangar A’s leadership team were on hand at the ISM World Awards Gala on April 27 in Denver to accept the honor alongside other leading organizations from across the global supply chain community.Hangar A was recognized for its air-first, dock-to-door delivery model, enabling businesses to achieve fast, reliable 1–2 day shipping at rates competitive with traditional ground transportation. By leveraging underutilized capacity on commercial passenger flights and orchestrating first-, middle-, and last-mile logistics through a unified automation platform, Hangar A is helping companies expand market reach, improve delivery performance, and drive revenue.“This recognition from ISM reflects the work our team has put in over the years and the results our customers are achieving,” said Kevin Kerns, CEO and President of Hangar A. “Faster delivery doesn’t just improve operations—it changes how businesses grow. We’re proud to partner with companies that are rethinking how they reach and serve their customers.”ISM World brings together supply chain professionals from across industries to explore innovation, strategy, and operational excellence. The Trailblazer Awards highlight organizations that are redefining how supply chains operate in a rapidly evolving global environment.Hangar A continues to expand its Express Delivery Network (eDN) and Express Cargo Management System (eCMS), providing shippers with dynamic pricing, end-to-end visibility, and seamless e-booking across the full delivery journey.About Hangar AHangar A is a leading e-logistics automation and services provider, revolutionizing the industry by combining leading-edge technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our tech-forward Express Delivery Network (eDN) enables Hangar A to offer best-in-class first, middle, and last-mile services, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods throughout North America. This network is powered by Hangar A's proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a world-class operating platform that utilizes “middle-mile” commercial air zone skipping to offer reliable next-day and 2-day delivery services. For more information, visit www.hangara.com

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