Scalise: Democrats Must End the Reckless Rhetoric and Focus on Working Families

Last night, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Fox News’ Hannity to call out the dangerous and inflammatory rhetoric coming from prominent Democrats, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, while stressing that Republicans remain focused on delivering results for working families. Leader Scalise warned that reckless political rhetoric has real consequences and urged Democrats to abandon their radical politics.

On Governor Pritzker fueling division and hostility:

“When you listen to those words, you know, and at the beginning, you rolled that tape of Governor Pritzker. The saying that we should disagree without being disagreeable. Those platitudes ring hollow when he over and over and over again, literally days into Donald Trump's second term, he was comparing the president to Hitler and to Nazis. And he does this over and over again. He said Republicans— remember that— Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. What does he mean by that? And now he wants to try to blame Republicans when it's the right, you know, that is being attacked by the left over and over again. Again, Donald Trump, three assassins, and many of those attempted assassins on Donald Trump have regurgitated those very same words— Nazi, threat to democracy— that people like Governor Pritzker used when they tried to kill the president. So they need to stop doing it. Governor Pritzker needs to look at the man in the mirror, and that's where it needs to start. Stop the insightful rhetoric that he and others like him are using deliberately. They know what they're doing. It needs to stop.”

On how Democrats have abandoned working Americans:

“That's exactly right. I mean, the far left has literally taken over the Democrat Party in Washington. This is not your father's Democrat Party. The party's lost their way and they don't care about working people anymore. It's why President Trump did so well with working people and why, by the way, we as House Republicans continue to work with President Trump to make life more affordable for those working families. We're going to keep delivering. But the left doesn't care about those families. They just want power, Sean. You saw it during COVID. They lied to you about masks and distancing and shutting down businesses and keeping kids out of school because they want power. That's all they care about. And the American people are sick and tired of it. And, look, people need a vote this November because that is the kind of methodology and ideology that wants to take back over. We can't let it happen.”

###