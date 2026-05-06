COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
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- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
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Recall Reason Description
Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella
- Company Name:
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
- Brand Name:
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Brand Name(s)
Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, Squirrel Brand, Good & Gather
- Product Description:
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Product Description
Company Announcement
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – ELGIN, IL - [May 5, 2026] – As a follow up to the voluntary recall of dry milk powder by California Dairies, Inc., John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBSS) (the “Company”) announced today that it is voluntarily recalling snack mix products flavored with a seasoning manufactured by a third-party supplier that contained the recalled dry milk powder. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use; however, the Company is taking this action as a precautionary measure because of the potential that these products may contain the presence of Salmonella.
To date, the Company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the items listed below.
Consumers who have recently purchased the items listed below should not consume these products and should return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or replacement.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Item Description:
The following items have been distributed under our Fisher, Squirrel Brand and Southern Style Nuts brands in retail stores and through e-commerce and QVC.
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JBSS ITEM NO.
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UPC NO.
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BRAND
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PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
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UNIT WT.
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BEST BY DATE
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P27594
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070690275941
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Fisher
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Tex Mex Trail Mix
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30 oz
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BEST BY 08/06/27
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07331
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085839073319
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Southern Style Nuts
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Gourmet Hunter Mix
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23 oz
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BEST BY 01/28/27
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07148
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085839071483
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Southern Style Nuts
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Gourmet Hunter Mix
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36 oz
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BEST BY 12/FEB/2027
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07332
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085839916302
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Southern Style Nuts
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Hunter Mix
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30 oz
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BEST BY 01/29/27
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05120
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07223899166
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Squirrel Brand
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Travelers Mix
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16 oz
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BEST BY 04/30/27
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05251
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07223805251
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Squirrel Brand
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Town & Country Mix
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16 oz
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BEST BY 05/01/27
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05450
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07223805450
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Squirrel Brand
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Town & Country Mix
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7.5 oz
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BEST BY 02/10/27
The following item was distributed under the Good & Gather™ brand in Target retail stores.
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JBSS ITEM NO.
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UPC NO.
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BRAND
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PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
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UNIT WT.
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LOT NO.
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BEST BY DATE
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03572
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085239270240
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Good & Gather™
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Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix
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8 oz
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6082GY5D
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BEST BY 23/MAR/2027 GY
Contact for Consumers:
Consumers or customers who have questions about the above recall may contact John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Customer Service toll-free at (800) 874-8734 Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Central Daylight Time.
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Customer Service
- (800) 874-8734
- Media:
- Frank Pellegrino, CFO
- (847) 214-4138