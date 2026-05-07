Radix IoT Appoints Joel Haggar as Chief Technology & AI Officer

As Chief Technology & AI Officer Joel Haggar will drive Radix IoT's AI capabilities and strategy.

Haggar Will Drive Company’s AI Capabilities and Strategy

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix IoT–today announced the appointment of Joel Haggar as the company’s Chief Technology & AI Officer (CTAIO). Haggar, the original architect of the Mango platform who rejoined the company this year, will lead the company’s development team and set the technical and AI strategy across the Mango and errProof.

“Joel has become the driving force behind AI at Radix IoT. His vision, and deep passion for technology, have accelerated our momentum but have also translated into real, high-impact solutions that are shaping our future. He doesn’t just think about what’s next—he builds it. This promotion reflects the impact he’s already made and the even bigger role he’ll play in taking us forward,” said Fred Dirla, CEO at Radix IoT.

As Chief Technology and AI Officer, Haggar will own Radix IoT’s engineering roadmap and lead the integration of AI capabilities that help global customers turn operational data into faster, smarter business decisions. His focus will include intelligent automation, data-driven insights, and developer productivity - ensuring the Mango and errProof platforms remain the open and scalable backbone customers across six continents rely on.

Haggar brings a rare combination of deep industrial automation expertise and hands-on AI development experience. As CEO of Infinite Automation - acquired by BitBox USA and merged to create Radix IoT - he has spent years building cutting-edge AI solutions at the intersection of industrial operations and emerging technology, giving him the foundational knowledge and forward-looking vision to architect Radix IoT’s AI roadmap.

"I'm thrilled to step into this role and continue building alongside the talented team at Radix IoT. We're at an inflection point where AI is reshaping how companies function and how industrial operators work with their data, and Radix IoT is uniquely positioned to lead that shift. I'm grateful to our customers, partners, and especially to our engineers and product teams whose work makes everything we do possible. I'm excited for what lies ahead," said Joel Haggar, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Radix IoT.

To learn more about what Mango and errProof platforms can do for your critical infrastructure operations, contact Radix IoT to schedule a Demo.

About Radix IoT

Radix IoT empowers companies worldwide with the real-time visibility and data insights needed to manage their operations more effectively. Our powerful Mango solution removes the barriers to monitoring and managing disparate systems, including SCADA, BMS, DCIM, BAS, PLCs, IoT sensors, and assets across locations by seamlessly unifying data into a single holistic platform. As a result, our customers–including data centers, energy and telecom providers, property managers, and more–have a reliable single source of truth plus the analytics and tools needed to proactively manage their operations and better protect their bottom line. Radix IoT is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with a distributed team across the U.S. and offices in Mountain View (CA) and Nashville (TN). For more information, visit www.radixiot.com and Radix IoT on LinkedIn.

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