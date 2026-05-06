TheBlueye Officially Opens Full Access After Beta Trial, Bringing AI-Assisted Lottery Wheels and Statistics to Players

Theblueye launched TheBlueye Logo AI world

After several months of beta testing, TheBlueye is now available for full access, offering lottery wheel generation, historical results, and other tools.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheBlueye has officially opened for full access after several months of beta testing, marking a new stage for the AI-assisted lottery tools platform.The platform brings together lottery wheel generation, lotto statistics, jackpot tracking, historical result checking, saved wheels, and number analysis tools in one place. TheBlueye has been developed for lottery players who want a more structured way to build number combinations and review historical lottery data.During the beta period, TheBlueye focused on improving the user experience, testing its generator tools, refining statistics pages, and making the platform easier to use across different lottery formats.“TheBlueye was built for players who want more than a basic random number generator,” said a spokesperson for TheBlueye. “Lottery will always remain a game of chance, and no tool can guarantee a result. But players can still benefit from better organisation, clearer statistics, and smarter ways to compare their own number combinations.”One of the main features of TheBlueye is its lottery wheel generator. Lottery wheeling allows users to select a group of numbers and generate structured ticket combinations from that selection. TheBlueye supports different wheel approaches, including full wheels and abbreviated wheel systems, depending on the lottery and the user’s chosen number pool.The platform also includes AI-assisted tools designed to help users review and compare generated combinations. These features are intended to support number organisation and analysis rather than make unrealistic predictions.In addition to its generator, TheBlueye offers lottery statistics covering areas such as number frequency, overdue numbers, odd and even distribution, sum ranges, number groups, pairs, triplets, and other historical draw patterns. Users can also view recent results, jackpot information, and country-aware lottery pages.TheBlueye has been designed to support different lottery structures, including games with main numbers, bonus balls, extra numbers, regional lotteries, and multi-country draws.The official launch follows a beta period in which the platform’s saved wheel features, result-checking tools, statistics pages, membership features, and export options were tested and improved.TheBlueye also takes a responsible approach to lottery tools. The platform does not claim to predict lottery results or guarantee winnings. Instead, it provides tools for adults who choose to play lottery games and want to organise their selections, explore past results, and understand lottery data in a clearer way. The full launch article is available on TheBlueye website.Users can now explore TheBlueye, generate lottery wheels , review statistics, check results, and access AI-assisted lottery tools at:About TheBlueyeTheBlueye is an AI-assisted lottery tools platform offering lottery wheel generation, advanced lotto statistics, jackpot tracking, historical results, saved wheels, and number analysis features. The platform is designed for informational and entertainment purposes and encourages responsible lottery play.

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