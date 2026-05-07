WalkFully Launches to Challenge Modern Fitness Culture

WalkFully makes every step more impactful.

Debut includes a 12-hour launch walk, a free science-backed program, and first-of-its-kind weighted gear innovations

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, the fitness industry has promoted training harder, moving faster, doing more. Today, WalkFully enters the conversation with a contrarian perspective: walking is not a fallback activity or lesser workout – it is one of the most effective, accessible, and overlooked tools for modern health.Founded by entrepreneur and wellness advocate Christopher Gavigan (Founder of The Honest Company and Prima), WalkFully is on a mission to restore walking as a core pillar of physical and mental well-being.“We’ve built a culture obsessed with intensity,” said Gavigan. “We’re taught that if movement leaves you exhausted, it must be working. But intensity isn’t the answer – consistency is. And nothing is more human, accessible, or sustainable than walking.”At a time marked by rising stress, isolation, and burnout, WalkFully meets a growing demand for simpler, more sustainable movement. While consumers face an overload of costly equipment, data tracking, and complex routines, the brand is grounded in a straightforward truth: the human body was designed to walk.Decades of research link regular walking to improved cardiovascular health, metabolic function, mood, cognitive performance, sleep, and longevity. Yet despite this evidence, walking is often dismissed as “not enough.” WalkFully aims to shift that perception by reframing walking as foundational – not supplemental – to modern wellness.The brand is supported by a group of advisors across biomechanics, medicine, and culture, including Dr. Milica McDowell, Dr. JT Giudice, Dr. Melissa Sundermann, Michael Easter, and Martha Stewart.“Walking is as important to our health and longevity as sleep and proper breathing, and yet we’ve engineered it out of our daily lives,” said McDowell.WalkFully will debut with a 12-hour walk led by Gavigan on May 12. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST. He will share hourly livestream updates on Instagram – along with appearances from special guests.As part of the launch, WalkFully is introducing the 14-Day Reset , a free, science-backed program with simple, daily walking prompts. Rather than prescribing high-intensity workouts or rigid routines, the program helps participants experience the cumulative physical and mental benefits of walking without adding complexity or pressure.WalkFully also introduces a new category of weighted gear, built on the insight that most existing equipment is designed for short-term workouts, not daily life. Humans are naturally adapted to carry weight over distance, but traditional rucking systems place heavy loads on the shoulders and spine, often leading to discomfort and strain. WalkFully’s patent-pending design shifts weight to the hips – the body’s natural center of gravity.The design reduces strain and energy expenditure while allowing for more natural breathing and temperature regulation. The result is gear intended for extended wear, seamlessly integrating into everyday activities like neighborhood walks, errands, household chores, and yard work. This approach enables strength-building and cardiovascular benefits without the need for a gym or high-impact exercise, simply by enhancing the effectiveness of daily movement.WalkFully’s debut products include:The Ritual Belt7 lb base weight (expandable to 10 lb)$200 MSRPThe Wander Pack10 lb base weight (expandable to 16 lb)$250 MSRPBoth are made with thoughtfully sourced, non-toxic materials, including Yulexnatural rubber. Additional weights to increase load are available separately.More than a fitness brand, WalkFully enters the market with a broader mission: to create a cultural shift around movement, well-being, and human connection. In an era defined by burnout, loneliness, and sedentary lifestyles, the company believes walking offers a rare combination of simplicity, accessibility, and effectiveness.“We don’t need a new solution,” said Gavigan. “We need to return to the one we abandoned.”About WalkFullyWalkFully is a movement reclaiming walking as the foundation of modern health. Founded by Christopher Gavigan – founder of The Honest Company and Prima and a lifelong advocate for health and wellness – WalkFully challenges the intensity-driven fitness paradigm and replaces it with a more human, sustainable approach to movement. Through science-backed products, programs, and community experiences, the company helps people build strength, restore clarity, and reconnect with themselves and the world around them. Learn more at WalkFully.com.

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