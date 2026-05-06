Hazen Law Group’s Marielle F. Hazen to Join Harrisburg Panel on Early Family Dialogue for Tough Medical Decisions

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Marielle F. Hazen, Esq., CELA, of Hazen Law Group in Harrisburg, PA will join a community panel on May 7th, examining how early, honest conversations within families can ease the burden of difficult medical decisions.

The program, “Speaking Early: Easing Tough Medical Choices Through Family Dialogue,” will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Kesher Israel Congregation, 3200 N. Third St. in Harrisburg. The event is sponsored by Kesher Israel Congregation and will feature Rabbi Jason Weiner, Executive Director of the Spiritual Care Department at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, along with a panel of local practitioners who work with families facing serious illness.

The discussion is expected to range from the practical — such as health care powers of attorney and living wills — to the emotional and spiritual dimensions of end-of-life and crisis care. Organizers say the goal is to give attendees tools to begin conversations long before a crisis arrives.

“By the time families are in an intensive care unit, it is often too late to ask what a loved one would have wanted,” Hazen said. “Thoughtful planning and open dialogue can reduce conflict, provide clarity, and allow medical decisions to reflect a person’s values as closely as possible.”

Hazen, a certified elder law attorney based in Harrisburg, regularly advises individuals and families on issues such as long-term care planning, capacity, guardianship, and surrogate decision-making. She said legal documents are only one piece of a broader process that requires ongoing communication in families.

The program is open to the public, and attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions following the panel discussion. Hazen said she views the event as part of a broader effort in central Pennsylvania to normalize conversations about illness and mortality.

Hazen Law Group’s elder law and estate planning attorneys are widely regarded as leaders in planning for seniors, disabled individuals, and their families. Their expertise extends to farm transition and agri-business planning, addressing the unique needs of agricultural clients. The attorneys take the time to listen carefully to concerns across all these areas and develop comprehensive solutions that address them. Whether it’s protecting assets for long-term care, ensuring smooth farm succession, or creating tailored special needs or tax-planning trusts, Hazen Law Group provides personalized guidance to meet diverse planning needs.

Hazen Law Group

2000 Linglestown Road, Suite 202 Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 540-4332

https://www.hazenlawgroup.com/

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