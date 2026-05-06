Summary

Company Announcement Date:
FDA Publish Date:
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella

Company Name:
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, Squirrel Brand, Good & Gather

Product Description:

Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – ELGIN, IL - [May 5, 2026] – As a follow up to the voluntary recall of dry milk powder by California Dairies, Inc., John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBSS) (the “Company”) announced today that it is voluntarily recalling snack mix products flavored with a seasoning manufactured by a third-party supplier that contained the recalled dry milk powder. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use; however, the Company is taking this action as a precautionary measure because of the potential that these products may contain the presence of Salmonella.

To date, the Company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the items listed below.

Consumers who have recently purchased the items listed below should not consume these products and should return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Item Description:

The following items have been distributed under our Fisher, Squirrel Brand and Southern Style Nuts brands in retail stores and through e-commerce and QVC.

JBSS ITEM NO.

UPC NO.

BRAND

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

UNIT WT.

BEST BY DATE

P27594

070690275941

Fisher

Tex Mex Trail Mix

30 oz

BEST BY 08/06/27

07331

085839073319

Southern Style Nuts

Gourmet Hunter Mix

23 oz

BEST BY 01/28/27
BEST BY 02/05/27 
BEST BY 02/12/27 
BEST BY 02/17/27 
BEST BY 03/03/27 
BEST BY 03/14/27

07148

085839071483

Southern Style Nuts

Gourmet Hunter Mix

36 oz

BEST BY 12/FEB/2027
BEST BY 26/FEB/2027
BEST BY 13/MAR/2027 
BEST BY 02/APR/2027

07332

085839916302

Southern Style Nuts

Hunter Mix

30 oz

BEST BY 01/29/27 
BEST BY 02/03/27 
BEST BY 02/10/27 
BEST BY 02/19/27 
BEST BY 02/24/27 
BEST BY 03/02/27 
BEST BY 03/10/27 
BEST BY 03/16/27

05120

07223899166

Squirrel Brand

Travelers Mix

16 oz

BEST BY 04/30/27 
BEST BY 05/28/27 
BEST BY 06/24/27

05251

07223805251

Squirrel Brand

Town & Country Mix

16 oz

BEST BY 05/01/27 
BEST BY 05/25/27 
BEST BY 05/28/27

05450

07223805450

Squirrel Brand

Town & Country Mix

7.5 oz

BEST BY 02/10/27

The following item was distributed under the Good & Gather™ brand in Target retail stores.

JBSS ITEM NO. 

UPC NO.

BRAND

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

UNIT WT.

LOT NO.

BEST BY DATE

03572

085239270240

Good & Gather™

Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix

8 oz

6082GY5D

BEST BY 23/MAR/2027 GY

Contact for Consumers:

Consumers or customers who have questions about the above recall may contact John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Customer Service toll-free at (800) 874-8734 Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Central Daylight Time.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Customer Service
(800) 874-8734
Media:
Frank Pellegrino, CFO
(847) 214-4138