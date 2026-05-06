When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 05, 2026 FDA Publish Date: May 06, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness - Salmonella Company Name: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, Squirrel Brand, Good & Gather Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – ELGIN, IL - [May 5, 2026] – As a follow up to the voluntary recall of dry milk powder by California Dairies, Inc., John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBSS) (the “Company”) announced today that it is voluntarily recalling snack mix products flavored with a seasoning manufactured by a third-party supplier that contained the recalled dry milk powder. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use; however, the Company is taking this action as a precautionary measure because of the potential that these products may contain the presence of Salmonella.

To date, the Company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the items listed below.

Consumers who have recently purchased the items listed below should not consume these products and should return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Item Description:

The following items have been distributed under our Fisher, Squirrel Brand and Southern Style Nuts brands in retail stores and through e-commerce and QVC.

JBSS ITEM NO. UPC NO. BRAND PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UNIT WT. BEST BY DATE P27594 070690275941 Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix 30 oz BEST BY 08/06/27 07331 085839073319 Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix 23 oz BEST BY 01/28/27

BEST BY 02/05/27

BEST BY 02/12/27

BEST BY 02/17/27

BEST BY 03/03/27

BEST BY 03/14/27 07148 085839071483 Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix 36 oz BEST BY 12/FEB/2027

BEST BY 26/FEB/2027

BEST BY 13/MAR/2027

BEST BY 02/APR/2027 07332 085839916302 Southern Style Nuts Hunter Mix 30 oz BEST BY 01/29/27

BEST BY 02/03/27

BEST BY 02/10/27

BEST BY 02/19/27

BEST BY 02/24/27

BEST BY 03/02/27

BEST BY 03/10/27

BEST BY 03/16/27 05120 07223899166 Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix 16 oz BEST BY 04/30/27

BEST BY 05/28/27

BEST BY 06/24/27 05251 07223805251 Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix 16 oz BEST BY 05/01/27

BEST BY 05/25/27

BEST BY 05/28/27 05450 07223805450 Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix 7.5 oz BEST BY 02/10/27

The following item was distributed under the Good & Gather™ brand in Target retail stores.

JBSS ITEM NO. UPC NO. BRAND PRODUCT DESCRIPTION UNIT WT. LOT NO. BEST BY DATE 03572 085239270240 Good & Gather™ Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix 8 oz 6082GY5D BEST BY 23/MAR/2027 GY

Contact for Consumers:

Consumers or customers who have questions about the above recall may contact John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Customer Service toll-free at (800) 874-8734 Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM Central Daylight Time.