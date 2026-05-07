The Gallery at Soho Grand Presents: 'Edie Baskin: Live From My Studio'

Statue of Liberty, 1975 - Edie Baskin

The first comprehensive exhibition of the photographer who defined the original look of Saturday Night Live. Opens to the public on May 21, 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gallery at Soho Grand is proud to present Edie Baskin: Live From My Studio, on view from Thursday, May 21 through September 13, 2026. The first comprehensive exhibition of work by photographer Edie Baskin, one of the greatest pop culture witnesses of our time. The exhibition offers an intimate look at Baskin’s distinctive photographic language, one that has quietly shaped popular culture, media, and the visual identity of modern portraiture. Best known for her groundbreaking work as the original photographer and title designer for Saturday Night Live, the multiple Emmy nominated photographer and visual storyteller’s work captured the very soul of a generation, starting with the very first show in 1975 and continuing through 2000. Baskin developed a signature style defined by hand tinted photography, an approach that merges classical technique with a contemporary, intuitive sensibility. Her images balance precision and spontaneity, often capturing subjects in moments that feel both unguarded and subtly performative.Spanning decades of image making, Baskin has photographed an array of cultural figures, including Steve Martin, The Rolling Stones, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Nicole Kidman, among others. Her work has appeared in publications such as The New York Times, The New Yorker, Time, Rolling Stone, SoHo News, and Vogue. In October of 2025, Edie released a book of her hand tinted works, titled “Live From My Studio: The Art of Edie Baskin,” (ACC Art Books) which was voted as one of the top Indie Books of 2025 by Kirkus Reviews. Decades of Baskin’s music images are on exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, now through 2027.The Gallery at Soho Grand will feature a curated selection of more than forty of Baskin’s hand-tinted photographs. This exhibition offers a rare, immersive look at her process, bringing together images that capture a range of cultural figures like Jodie Foster, David Bowie, Lily Tomlin, and Kirk Douglas, through her singular lens.The exhibition follows The Gallery at Soho Grand’s commitment to spotlighting downtown New York’s enduring creative legacy. Since opening, The Gallery has presented rare works by Chris Stein, Norman Reedus, Bob Mackie, and Dustin Pittman, in addition to Downtown Lens, a landmark group exhibition curated by Richard Boch of Mudd Club featuring more than 20 celebrated photographers. With Live From My Studio, The Gallery continues its mission to celebrate artists who have defined and redefined the visual landscape of style, music, and art.

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