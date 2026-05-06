Las Vegas Startup Revarri Launches to Fix Revenue Fragmentation Costing Growth-Stage Businesses Millions

Revarri launches as a full-stack revenue partner, replacing fragmented sales, marketing, AI, and development vendors with one accountable team.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Richard has seen the same problem play out too many times to count. A business with a solid product, a motivated team, and real market demand, quietly hemorrhaging revenue because its sales team, marketing agency, development shop, and AI tools have never once been coordinated around the same goal.That experience led him to launch Revarri LLC, a Las Vegas-based revenue services company that brings sales leadership, marketing strategy, AI automation, and custom software development together under one team, one strategy, and one accountable partner."Most growing businesses are managing three or four vendors who have never spoken to each other," said John Richard, co-founder and CEO of Revarri. "Marketing does not know what sales is hearing in the field. The dev shop does not know what the go-to-market strategy is. Nobody owns the outcome. In this economy, that is not just frustrating. It is expensive."The company formally launched, targeting founder-led businesses and growth-stage companies in the two million to thirty million dollar revenue range or less, a segment that research consistently identifies as underserved by both large consulting firms and single-discipline agencies. These businesses are typically too large for a generalist freelancer but too lean to build a full internal revenue department, leaving them dependent on a patchwork of vendors that rarely produces a coherent growth strategy.Industry data published in early 2026 found that misalignment between sales and marketing functions is now one of the leading causes of rising customer acquisition costs among small and mid-sized B2B companies. Businesses that consolidate their revenue strategy under a unified team report significantly faster pipeline growth and lower cost per acquisition compared to those running fragmented vendor relationships.Revarri was built to close that gap. The firm operates as a fractional revenue department, embedding across sales operations, demand generation, marketing automation, AI-powered outreach, and product development simultaneously. Rather than handing off strategy to a separate execution team, Revarri's model keeps strategy and execution inside the same relationship, which the founders say is where most agency models break down.John co-founded the company alongside Trey Whitley, a marketing strategist who also operates an independent agency. Together they bring direct experience across revenue operations, go-to-market strategy, sales leadership, and digital marketing, disciplines that are typically siloed across separate vendors in the market."Business owners are not looking for more vendors," said Trey Whitley, co-founder and CMO of Revarri. "They are looking for someone to own the revenue problem alongside them. That is what we built Revarri to do."New clients begin with a structured onboarding engagement before entering any long-term agreement, giving businesses the opportunity to evaluate the model and see tangible deliverables before making a sustained commitment.Revarri is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and serves B2B businesses and founder-led organizations across the United States. More information is available at revarri.com.About Revarri LLCRevarri LLC is a full-stack revenue partner based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company provides integrated sales leadership, marketing strategy, AI automation, and custom development to B2B businesses, founder-led companies, and growth-stage organizations across the United States. Co-founded by John Richard and Trey Whitley. Learn more at revarri.com.

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