Emma Staton ’26 Wins 2026 ASME Old Guard Oral Presentation Competition

Sweet Briar student takes first place in ASME Virginia presentation competition.

Sweet Briar student takes first place in ASME Virginia presentation competition.

Sweet Briar faculty and students join Emma Staton ’26 at the presentation competition.

Sweet Briar faculty and students join Emma Staton ’26 at the presentation competition.

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus—it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Emma Staton ’26 wins the 2026 ASME Old Guard Oral Presentation Competition with her robotics systems engineering project.

One of the benefits of a small liberal arts college is the application of theory through hands-on experiences. This project is the culmination of Sweet Briar's ABET-accredited engineering curriculum.”
— Emma Staton '26, Engineering Science
SWEET BRIAR, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emma Staton '26 recently took first place in the ASME Virginia Section's 2026 Old Guard Oral Presentation Competition.

On April 1, Emma traveled to Virginia Western Community College to present "Establishing Competitive Robotics at Sweet Briar College: Systems Integration and Engineering of a BeetleWeight Combat Robot," a project that she worked on with several other Sweet Briar engineering students as part of her senior capstone. Emma shared their work at the ASME Old Guard individually after winning the Sweet Briar presentation rounds.

"One of the benefits of a small liberal arts college is the application of theory through hands-on experiences. This project is the culmination of Sweet Briar's ABET-accredited engineering curriculum, which emphasizes multidisciplinary solutions," Emma said. "It allowed us to apply theoretical knowledge and equations to a real-world, 'high-stakes' environment where components are expected to fail. It specifically tested our proficiency in material science, electrical circuits, control theory, and project management."

A "BeetleWeight," or 3-lb, combat robot serves as the foundation for the up-and-coming Sweet Briar College Robotics Team that Emma and others hope to establish. During the creation of the robot, they utilized a systems engineering approach to balance extreme constraints: temporal, monetary, and NRC-specific. The robot features a beater-bar weapon system—a high-kinetic-energy bar that exhibits rotational motion for a destructive impact.

During the presentation, Emma competed against representatives from Virginia Tech and Virginia Military Institute for cash prizes. According to ASME, the competition is designed to emphasize the value of the ability to deliver clear, concise, and effective oral presentations, particularly in a sphere in which an engineer is or should be involved.

The team, which also includes Mohima Anushi '26, Allison Kent '26, and Karlie Lester '27, will compete in the National Robotics Challenge in Marion, Ohio, from April 16-18.

Outside of the competition, the students are recruiting members for next year and are partnering with the College's Society of Women Engineers chapter to host Lunch and Learns to introduce students to the team. They are also working to secure sponsorships from companies and a faculty sponsor.

"We want to see Sweet Briar students from across all STEM fields putting their theoretical knowledge into practice," said Emma. "By documenting every design choice in our engineering file book, we are not just leaving behind a robot; we are leaving behind a permanent, repeatable program that will hopefully allow future students to represent Sweet Briar in robotics for years to come."

At Sweet Briar College, engineering students gain the confidence to innovate, compete, and lead. From robotics and systems integration to national presentation competitions, students apply classroom learning to real-world challenges through hands-on experiences and close faculty mentorship. As one of only two ABET-accredited engineering programs at a women’s college in the United States, Sweet Briar empowers women to excel in STEM fields and beyond. If you’re ready to turn ideas into impact, visit sbc.edu/admissions or contact admissions@sbc.edu to learn more.

Communications and Marketing
Sweet Briar College
4343816240 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

The College Tour

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Emma Staton ’26 Wins 2026 ASME Old Guard Oral Presentation Competition

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Communications and Marketing
Sweet Briar College
4343816240 ext.
Company/Organization
Sweet Briar College
134 Chapel Rd
Sweet Briar, Virginia, 24596
United States
+1 434-381-6240
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sweet Briar College is a private liberal arts and sciences college for women located on a breathtaking 2,800-acre campus in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. With a student-to-faculty ratio 12:1, Sweet Briar provides a personalized and rigorous academic experience that empowers students to lead from the outset. The college’s innovative core curriculum emphasizes women’s leadership, ethical reasoning, sustainability, and career readiness. Students can choose from more than 20+ areas of study, including distinctive programs in engineering (ABET-accredited), business, environmental science, equestrian studies, leadership, and the arts. Sweet Briar’s campus is a living laboratory—with vineyards, riding trails, a greenhouse, and an apiary—offering immersive, hands-on learning. Sustainability is at the heart of the college’s mission, providing women with practical and academic opportunities for engagement in environmental stewardship.

More From This Author
Emma Staton ’26 Wins 2026 ASME Old Guard Oral Presentation Competition
Eras Exhibition Shapes a Year of Learning at Sweet Briar College
Human Rights Activist Evgenia Kara-Murza to Address Sweet Briar’s 117th Commencement
View All Stories From This Author