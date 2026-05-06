Maine DOE to Offer School Finance Regional Trainings in the Summer of 2026

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) School Finance Team is pleased to announce a series of in-person regional training sessions to be offered throughout the summer of 2026. School and school administrative unit (SAU) staff engaged in financial operations, compliance, and program administration are encouraged to attend. This includes, but is not limited to, superintendents, business managers, finance staff, and special education administrators.
The topics to be covered in all training sessions include:
- The Essential Programs and Services (EPS) funding formula, including changes from LD 2226
- Account coding
- MaineCare
- Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) funding
- Education Service Centers (ESC)
- School closure cost analysis
Each training session will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until about 3 p.m. Plans for specific venues are still being finalized, but the general locations and training dates are as follows:
- Portland area—Tuesday, July 21, 2026
- Farmington area—Wednesday, July 22, 2026
- Augusta area—Thursday, July 23, 2026
- Aroostook area—Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- Bangor area—Wednesday, August 5, 2026
To register for a training session, please complete this form. Further information about training sessions will be available via the Maine DOE Event Calendar as the training dates approach. Please note that individual registrations are required for each person planning to attend a training session.
With questions, please contact Charlotte Ellis at charlotte.ellis@maine.gov.