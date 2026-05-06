Louisiana National Guard Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Belize

By Spc. Duncan C. Foote, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS –The Louisiana National Guard commemorated the 30-year anniversary of its State Partnership Program with Belize during an event at Jackson Barracks, April 23, 2026, celebrating three decades of cooperation, shared training and enduring collaboration.

Established in 1996, the partnership between the LANG and the Belize Defence Force has strengthened military-to-military relations through joint exercises, subject matter expert exchanges and coordinated engagements. These efforts have enhanced readiness and interoperability for both organizations.

Over time, the partnership has expanded beyond traditional military cooperation to include community engagement, disaster response and humanitarian assistance initiatives—further deepening the bond between Louisiana and Belize.

The anniversary event brought together senior leaders, service members and distinguished guests to reflect on the program’s history and recognize the commitment that has sustained the partnership for three decades. Among those in attendance was Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, adjutant general of Louisiana.

LANG remains committed to building on this strong foundation through future exchanges, training opportunities and collaborative efforts.