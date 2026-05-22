2Mynds Launches Mental Performance Course for Parents of High-Performing Juniors

2Mynds' Mental Performance Short Course for Parents

Short practical course empowers parents with tools to support resilience, focus, and confidence in young performers across sports, academics, and the arts.

It’s not what you believe as a parent that shapes your child's performance — it’s what you consistently do.” — Dr. Leon Bax

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2Mynds today announced the launch of a new short course designed to help parents support children as they navigate high-pressure competitive environments in sports, academics, music, and creative disciplines.As expectations rise for young achievers, families increasingly face the psychological demands of performance—ranging from pressure and self-doubt to motivation and long-term development. 2Mynds' Short Course for Parents addresses these challenges by providing parents with clear, actionable strategies grounded in modern mental performance principles. Facilitating a child’s peak performance is complex and often underestimated ,” said Liane Bax, COO at 2Mynds. “This course strengthens the parenting toolbox with insights that are both evidence-based and immediately applicable in everyday interactions.”The course is designed as an accessible, concise learning experience that bridges theory and real-world application. It introduces foundational concepts in mental performance optimization and focuses on how parents can positively influence their child’s mindset, resilience, and consistency under pressure.Key Highlights of the Course Include:• Practical frameworks for supporting children through high-pressure situations• Guidance on balancing performance expectations with well-being• Strategies to foster resilience, confidence, and self-awareness• Communication techniques that strengthen parent-child dynamics• A structured syllabus that serves as a long-term reference for families• Audio guides to help parents optimize their presence before and after eventsUnlike traditional parenting or coaching resources, 2Mynds' Short Course for Parents is specifically tailored for environments where performance outcomes matter, offering targeted guidance for both immediate challenges and sustained growth.The program emphasizes clarity and usability, enabling parents to quickly implement lessons without requiring extensive prior knowledge in psychology or coaching. By translating mental performance concepts into everyday language, 2Mynds aims to make high-quality support tools accessible to a broader audience.“This is about helping parents show up more intentionally in their child’s development,” added Liane. “Small shifts in perspective and communication can have a meaningful impact on both performance and well-being.” 2Mynds is a leading mental performance fitness organization with the mission to help individuals and organizations thrive under pressure in demanding activities. Founded by Leon Bax, PhD, 2Mynds offers innovative mental fitness solutions to athletes through their Flow 255platform, optimizing performance and enhancing well-being under pressure. The launch of this course reflects 2Mynds’ broader mission to enhance mental fitness and performance readiness in individuals and families operating in demanding environments. It is now available online.

Introducing our mental performance short course for parents

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