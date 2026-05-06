California Bar Proposes Rule Requiring Lawyers to Verify Every AI Output — and Five Other AI-Focused Ethics Changes

The State Bar of California’s Standing Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct proposed changes to Rule 1.1 would, for the first time, write specific AI obligations into California’s rules. The changes span the rules on competence, client communication, confidentiality, candor toward tribunals, and supervision of both lawyers and other staff.

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