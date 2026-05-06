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Judge denies resentencing for Bay Area brothers in 1995 stabbing case

The resentencing request stems from changes in California law over the past several years. Senate Bill 1437, which took effect Jan. 1, 2019, created a pathway for people convicted of murder to seek resentencing, but did not initially apply to attempted murder cases.

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Judge denies resentencing for Bay Area brothers in 1995 stabbing case

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