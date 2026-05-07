The Phoenix Asheville Hosts Transformative Retreat in Partnership with Give-to-Give Foundation Supporting Women Veterans

Give-to-Give Retreat

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenix Asheville, a holistic retreat center dedicated to renewal, connection, and growth in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, recently hosted a retreat in partnership with Give-to-Give Foundation to bring together women veterans and veteran spouses for a shared experience focused on meaningful connection, personal reflection, and mutual support.

The retreat was intentionally designed to move away from a traditional program structure and focus instead on creating the right foundation where participants could step out of their usual roles. By doing so, the Give-to-Give Foundation allowed veterans to build connections without pressure and spend time with others who understand their journey, which created a genuine sense of connection and time to simply be present.

“Stepping into a different setting helped participants take a break from their day-to-day routines and join a more grounded rhythm, where they could slow down and engage with the experience more naturally,” said Marsha Ralls, Founder and CEO of The Phoenix Asheville. “In that space, people were able to reconnect with themselves and others in a more authentic way.”

The group included women veterans and veteran spouses who have served in the military, each with their own experiences, but often navigating similar challenges. Bringing veterans together created a dynamic of mutual understanding from different perspectives, giving participants the opportunity to share experiences and allowing for more direct and meaningful exchange.

Led by the Give-to-Give Foundation, the retreat was shaped by its detailed planning and facilitation of the Change your Mind…Create New Result program created by Dr. Joe Dispenza, while The Phoenix Asheville provided an environment designed for presence and alignment. For this event and all programs, The Phoenix Asheville begins with the understanding that environment shapes the experience, and that creating the right conditions allows individuals to move beyond familiar patterns, the pace of daily life, and the constraints of time so they may accept meaningful change.

To learn more about the Give to Give Foundation, please visit https://givetogivefoundation.org/. To consider donating to help more veterans attend, please visit https://givetogivefoundation.org/?form=maindonate.

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