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Anaheim Union’s South Junior High earns state’s top Civic Learning Award

Anaheim Union’s South Junior High earns state’s top Civic Learning Awardelaine.chan Mon, 05/04/2026 - 11:17 NewsLink South Junior High School in the Anaheim Union High School District received the 2026 Civic Learning Award of Excellence, one of three schools statewide to earn the top distinction.

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Anaheim Union’s South Junior High earns state’s top Civic Learning Award

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