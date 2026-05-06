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California's highest court to consider whether drugmakers have 'duty to innovate'

A decision could change product liability law ​if it effectively required drugmakers to spend more to develop and ​quickly commercialize alternative products, sometimes called a "duty to innovate." The case was brought by about 24,000 HIV patients who took Gilead drugs made with ​tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, or TDF.

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California's highest court to consider whether drugmakers have 'duty to innovate'

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