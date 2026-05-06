Pullen Moving Sets New Standard of Care for Residential Moves in Woodbridge, VA

Local mover expands high-touch services and staffing to meet projected 2026 housing surge in Prince William County.

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pullen Moving Company, Inc., a long-time local carrier in Northern Virginia, announced an expanded service model designed to establish a new “standard of care” for residential moves in Woodbridge as the region prepares for a projected housing surge heading into 2026.Anticipated new construction and resale activity in Prince William County are expected to increase demand for trusted residential movers capable of handling larger volumes without sacrificing quality. In response, Pullen Moving Company is investing in additional crews, training, and equipment to streamline local and regional household relocations while maintaining a high level of client communication and on-site supervision.The company’s enhanced residential program focuses on detailed pre-move planning, in-home assessments, and transparent scheduling to reduce uncertainty for families navigating tight closing timelines, new builds, or back-to-back moves. As part of this program, Pullen Moving is also emphasizing options such as full-service packing, furniture protection, and flexible short-term storage to accommodate more complex move scenarios commonly seen in a fast-moving real estate market.By increasing capacity ahead of forecasted demand, Pullen Moving aims to provide homeowners and renters with access to experienced Woodbridge VA movers who can manage local, intrastate, and regional moves with consistent procedures and oversight. The company reports that its internal standards now prioritize careful handling, predictable arrival windows, and detailed item inventories as core components of every household relocation, regardless of size.Pullen Moving has also expanded its menu of professional packing services , offering partial and full packing options, unpacking support, and specialized materials for fragile or high-value items. The goal is to allow customers to customize the level of assistance they need, from self-pack with guidance to fully managed moves, while preserving budget flexibility.The initiative comes as local agents, builders, and property managers anticipate heavier turnover of single-family homes, townhomes, and multifamily units across the Woodbridge area in the next two years. By formalizing procedures, expanding staff training, and scaling its fleet, Pullen Moving Company intends to set a benchmark for reliability, care, and consistency among residential movers operating in the corridor between Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia’s growing suburbs.About Pullen Moving Company, Inc.: Pullen Moving Company, Inc. is a locally owned and operated moving provider serving Woodbridge and the greater Northern Virginia region. The company offers a full range of residential relocation services, including local and regional household moves, packing and unpacking, loading and unloading, and secure short-term storage options. Drawing on years of regional experience, Pullen Moving emphasizes detailed planning, careful handling, and clear communication to support homeowners, renters, and families through every stage of the moving process. The company’s trained crews, standardized procedures, and commitment to consistent service are designed to deliver reliable, high-quality moves across Prince William County and surrounding communities.

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