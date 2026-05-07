Kosair Live Announces Mother’s Day Ticket Promotion for Star-Studded Benefit Concert

KOSAIR LIVE: Big Name... BIGGER PURPOSE Country superstars Dan + Shay & Bailey Zimmerman headlines Kosair Live

An all-star lineup featuring Dan + Shay, Bailey Zimmerman, Hannah Harper, Richard Marx and more are supporting Kosair for Kids and Kosair Shriners.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kosair Live invites families to celebrate Mother’s Day with a limited-time promotion: 20% off tickets for Kosair Live, on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the KFC Yum! Center. The July 18 benefit will be co-headlined by 3x GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay and multi-platinum country superstar Bailey Zimmerman. Joining the co-headliners onstage are rock legend Richard Marx, tv sensation Hannah Harper, rising country star Gabby Barrett, Richard Page (Mr. Mister), John Elefante (former lead singer of Kansas), and local group The Crashers as the official house band.Event detailsDate: Saturday, July 18, 2026Venue: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KYDoors open: 6:00 PM; Concert begins: 7:30 PMBeneficiaries: Kosair for Kids and Kosair ShrinersTickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and the KFC Yum! Center Box Office. The 20% discount is applied automatically for purchases made during the May 7–10 promotional window. Offer not combinable with other discounts; subject to availability; select premium/VIP packages may be excluded.Kosair Live benefits Kosair for Kids — which has helped children live life to the fullest for more than 100 years — and the Kosair Shriners, a brotherhood dedicated to fraternity, philanthropy, and community service.The event is sponsored by L&N Federal Credit Union, The Galt House, and Bluegrass Brothers Roofing Contractors and produced by Worldmedia Sports & Entertainment andFollow us online @kosairlive on Instagram or FacebookAbout Kosair for KidsKosair for Kids is the region's most comprehensive children’s charity and enhances the health and well-being of children by delivering financial support for healthcare, research, education, social services, and child advocacy. Last year, more than 168,000 children across Kentucky and southern Indiana benefited from the Kosair for Kids mission to help all kids live life to the fullest.About Kosair ShrinersKosair Shriners, a member of Shriners International, have been part of the Louisville area since 1886 and are dedicated to being a premier fraternal organization that provides engaging programs, opportunities for personal growth, and a spirit of fun, fellowship, and purpose among its members. Widely recognized across the Kentuckiana region through their participation in community events and the long-running Kosair Shrine Circus, Kosair Shriners proudly support the region through fellowship, leadership, and service.

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