Su-Chi Prepares for New Single Release and Announces Upcoming Live Performance in Los Angeles

FAIRFIELD , NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Su-Chi continues to build momentum in her artistic journey as she prepares to release her upcoming single “Mercedes” while also announcing an intimate live performance in Los Angeles this May. With a growing catalog of releases and a steadily expanding fan base, Lucas is positioning herself for a significant new chapter in her career.Raised in Camarillo, California, a suburban town just outside of Los Angeles, Su-Chi developed an early awareness that her path would diverge from conventional expectations. Surrounded by a culture that emphasized traditional milestones, she instead found herself drawn toward storytelling, connection, and creative expression. Her passion for understanding people and evoking emotional depth led her into theatre and acting, which eventually evolved into songwriting and visual artistry.Lucas later made the decision to leave art school and relocate to Los Angeles, where she began independently shaping her craft. Teaching herself guitar and piano, she immersed herself in songwriting while balancing acting classes and studio sessions. Her early days were defined by persistence, often traveling between studios and navigating the challenges of building a career from the ground up.Her sound today reflects a blend of influences and disciplines. Rooted in a soulful folk foundation and singer-songwriter pop, Lucas incorporates elements of R&B and hip-hop into what she describes as a “cinematic acoustic folk pop” style. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Tracy Chapman, Etta James, Tom Petty, Jackson Browne, John Mayer, Noah Kahan, Jon Bellion, Amy Winehouse, and Lauryn Hill, her music aims to create an immersive experience that feels like stepping into a film scene.Lucas’s artistic development has also been shaped by her appreciation for cinema, which informs both her sound and storytelling approach. Her work often bridges multiple musical styles, creating layered compositions that emphasize emotional resonance and narrative depth.In recent years, Lucas has achieved several notable milestones. In 2024, she collaborated with Devvon Terrell on the release “Priceline,” a project that marked a turning point in her visibility as both an artist and songwriter. She followed this with additional releases, including “Wallflower” and “IRL,” which helped establish a growing fan community she refers to as “The Butterfly Nation.” In 2025, she was featured as both an artist and songwriter on “INDEPENDENTS DAY” alongside Futuristic for their collaborative track “Beautiful Day.”Looking ahead, Lucas is preparing to release her next single, “Mercedes,” which is currently anticipated for release in early July. The track is described as an empowering breakup anthem that explores themes of self-worth, emotional resilience, and personal growth. Created in collaboration with Korey Keys and mixed and mastered by Devvon Terrell, “Mercedes” reflects the emotional complexity of navigating difficult relationships while ultimately choosing oneself.The song addresses the anger, heartbreak, and confusion that often accompany challenging breakups, while also highlighting the strength that can emerge from those experiences. Through this release, Lucas continues to center vulnerability and authenticity as core elements of her artistry.Visual storytelling will also play a role in the rollout of “Mercedes.” While details are still being finalized, Lucas has confirmed that visual content will accompany the release, with the potential for a full music video as part of the project’s creative direction.In addition to her upcoming release, Lucas is set to perform at a Sofar Sounds event in Los Angeles on May 14, 2026. The performance will take place in an intimate setting designed to highlight acoustic arrangements and personal connection with the audience.Event Details:Date: May 14, 2026Event: Sofar Sounds Los AngelesTickets: https://www.sofarsounds.com/events/65313 The show will feature a selection of fan-favorite tracks, including “IRL,” alongside unreleased material, offering attendees an early glimpse into Lucas’s evolving sound. The performance is expected to emphasize emotional openness and connection, aligning with her artistic philosophy of creating spaces where vulnerability is welcomed.As she continues to grow her career, Lucas remains focused on expanding both her audience and her creative ecosystem. Balancing multiple responsibilities, including early mornings, late nights, and various professional commitments, she approaches her work with a grounded perspective and long-term vision.Her broader goal is to build an artistic universe that fosters connection and provides a sense of belonging, particularly for those who identify with themes of introspection and emotional depth. Through her music and storytelling, Lucas aims to create work that endures beyond immediate trends and resonates on a lasting level.With the upcoming release of “Mercedes” and a series of live performances on the horizon, Su-Chi continues to develop a body of work centered on vulnerability, healing, and authentic human connection.Find Su-Chi across the internet: https://linktr.ee/suchimusic Website: www.proentsol.com

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