ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by First Lady Marty Kemp, Speaker Jon Burns, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Georgia Forestry Crommission Director Johnny Sabo, members of the General Assembly, and other agriculture and natural resource officials, signed multiple bills into law today supporting Georgia's farmers and foresters, as well as preserving critical natural resources.

"Georgia's farming and foresting families are some of the toughest people in our state who, despite the challenges of the past several years, have persevered and continue to put food on our tables, clothes on our backs, and provide the material for structures like our very homes," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I am proud to support them through measures like the ones I signed today, which will help ensure the long-term success of our state's No. 1 industry."

“Georgia’s agriculture community has shown resilience, grit, and determination," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "Despite the obstacles from the past and current wildfires impacting production and farmland, our farmers and producers continue to fight the odds and keep Georgia’s number one industry growing and expanding. We are thankful for all they do, and they will continue to have our support - today, tomorrow, and forever.”

“I was proud to join Governor Kemp as he signed critical measures to protect and strengthen Georgia’s farmers, timber growers, and agriculture communities across our great state,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns. “Georgia’s agriculture industry is the backbone of our economy, and the House remains committed to standing alongside our hardworking farmers and forestry families as they face unprecedented challenges, ensuring they have the resources and support they need to emerge stronger than ever before.”

Governor Kemp signed 10 pieces of legislation, included below:

HB 1159, sponsored by Representative Matthew Gambill, was a legislative priority of Governor Kemp. It exempts any payments received from the Farmer Bridge Assistance Program and the Specialty Crop Farmers Program from state income tax.

HR 1008, sponsored by Representative Lynn Smith, was another priority for the Kemp Administration. It updates the State Water Plan to revise the Regional Water Planning Councils (RWPC), decreasing the number of members and extending the lengths of some appointees' terms. Additionally, it specifies that Memorandum of Agreements between RWPC, the Environmental Protection Division (EPD), and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) will be renewed as-needed instead of the previously held three-year term.

HB 117, sponsored by Representative Jesse Petrea, requires all food service establishments serving shrimp imported from foreign countries to notify customers on their menu or through other signage.

HB 134 is known as the Keep Georgia Forested Act and was supported by Representative Jesse Petrea. This bill expands tax credits for forestry manufacturers.

HB 956, sponsored by Representative John Corbett, is legislation supported by Georgia EPD and expands the use of Solid Waste Trust Fund to include permitting, monitoring, regulation, or guidance development, inspections, and enforcement.

HB 983, sponsored by Representative Leesa Hagan, is legislation supported by the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) which protects prescribed burning by preventing counties and municipalities from imposing additional barriers on landowners who perform this site preparation in accordance with current state law. This will help further Georgia's ongoing efforts to prevent and quickly contain wildfires at an especially critical time, as well as support foresters in managing their lands.

HB 1310, sponsored by Representative Jaclyn Ford, designates cotton as the official state fabric of Georgia.

SB 306, sponsored by Senator Randy Roberston, helps streamline the Conservation Use Valuation Assessment (CUVA) process to help protect Georgia's farmers and farmland.

SB 435, sponsored by Senator Russ Goodman, renames the Georgia Development Authority to the Georgia Agricultural Development Authority.

SB 551, sponsored by Senator Sam Watson, removes the egg candling code section from Georgia law, which requires individuals to candle eggs from backyard flocks before selling them. This does not remove any food safety regulations, which remain intact under O.C.G.A. Title 26-2-8.

Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are grateful for all those who contributed to the legislation signed today.