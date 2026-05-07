The Service Companies Sponsors the 2026 Shreveport-Bossier City Excellence in Hospitality Awards

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Companies (TSC) is proud to announce its role as the official trophy sponsor for the Excellence in Hospitality Awards, held in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, on Thursday, May 7. The event recognizes the local individuals, teams and businesses driving resilience, innovation and creativity in the hospitality industry.

As part of the celebration, The Service Companies honors three of its dedicated team members who have been nominated for Housekeeping Executive of the Year for their exceptional commitment and operational excellence:

Robin Zamudio – Director of Housekeeping

Zennobia Price – Housekeeping Supervisor

Lisa Polk – EVS Attendant

“We are honored to sponsor the Excellence in Hospitality Awards and to shine a spotlight on the hardworking professionals who keep our partners’ properties running flawlessly,” said Harrison Hutchinson, Senior Vice President of Operations, Central Region at The Service Companies. “Robin, Zennobia and Lisa represent the absolute best of our industry. Their leadership and dedication to our clients in the Shreveport-Bossier City market exemplifies the operational discipline, consistency and guest-first mindset that we champion every day at TSC. We celebrate their incredible achievements and look forward to an inspiring evening.”

The Excellence in Hospitality Awards ceremony brings together hospitality and tourism leaders from across the region to celebrate the workforce that powers the local tourism economy. Through its continued support of managed services and facility operations across the Central United States, The Service Companies remains dedicated to elevating the standards of hospitality.

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the leading provider of managed services to the luxury hospitality and casino industries. With a commitment to quality and a focus on long-term partnerships, TSC provides a wide range of solutions, including turnkey housekeeping, overnight cleaning, public area cleaning, EVS and stewarding.

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