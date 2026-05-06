Attorney General Jay Jones Statement on Reported FBI Activity in Portsmouth
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jay Jones
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Rae Pickett
RPickett@oag.state.va.us
Attorney General Jay Jones Statement on Reported FBI Activity in Portsmouth
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones released the following statement on this morning’s reported FBI activity in Portsmouth:
“We simply do not have sufficient information about the reported FBI activity in Portsmouth. However, several previous actions of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia have undermined public confidence in that office. These include the failed prosecutions against President Trump’s stated political enemies, former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James that were both dismissed by a judge well before trial. I urge everyone to exercise restraint in judgment until the relevant facts are known in this matter."
Published on: May 6, 2026
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