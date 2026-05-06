PergoMaxx Launches Direct-to-Consumer Bioclimatic Pergola Platform in Croatia Starting at €4,990

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Zagreb, Croatia – PergoMaxx, a European manufacturer of bioclimatic pergolas, has launched its direct-to-consumer platform in Croatia, making its patented rotating-lamella pergola systems available to homeowners, architects, and hospitality operators nationwide. The range is available immediately with free delivery to mainland Croatia. Prices start at €4,990 for the 3×3 m Motion model and €5,990 for the 3×3 m Motion X model.

“We built PergoMaxx to deliver premium European engineering at an accessible price point by selling directly to customers,” said Ante Pokrajčić. “Croatian homeowners from Zagreb to the Dalmatian coast now have access to a pergola that is wind-tested to 117 km/h, protected against salt corrosion with marine-grade coating, and backed by a 10-year warranty with the entry-level model requiring no electricity to operate.”

Patented Manual Mechanism at the Core

Every PergoMaxx pergola is built around a patented mechanism that rotates all aluminium roof lamellae from 0° to 90° in a single movement. The entry-level Motion model uses a patented single-handle manual design requiring no electrical connection, making it suitable for locations without readily available power. Users adjust ventilation, shade, and rain protection through one handle.

Motorised Model with Smart-Home Integration

The Motion X adds TiMotion JP5-N-2C0 motorised actuators rated to IP69K, the highest ingress-protection classification available with a 68 dB noise profile. It integrates with Somfy Tahoma and is compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit, enabling lamella control through existing smart-home ecosystems.

Engineered for Croatian Conditions

PergoMaxx structures are wind-tested to 117 km/h (Beaufort 11) and snow-load tested to 160 kg/m², addressing bura and jugo winds along the coast and heavy snowfall in continental regions such as Zagreb, Varaždin, and Osijek. An integrated drainage channel evacuates rainwater at 180 litres per hour when lamellae are closed.

The QualiCoat Seaside coating applied to every unit protects against salt corrosion, a critical specification for Adriatic, island, and Istrian installations. The Qualicoat Class 2 finish is engineered for more than 30 years of colour retention and blocks up to 95% of UV radiation. Open lamellae allow coastal breezes to circulate in summer, while closed lamellae combined with optional side walls extend usable outdoor space through autumn and winter.

European Manufacturing and Warranty

Each pergola is manufactured in Europe from EN AW-6063 T6 aluminium alloy. Production is ISO 9001 certified and carries Carbon Free and Zero Waste manufacturing designations. PergoMaxx provides a 10-year warranty on construction and lamellae and a 2-year warranty on electrical components.

Direct-to-Consumer Model with DIY Installation

By selling directly through its Croatian platform, PergoMaxx pairs free mainland shipping with Croatian-language customer support at +385 1 48 44 881. The company reports that 85% of its customers install the product themselves using step-by-step video guides provided with each order.

To configure a PergoMaxx bioclimatic pergola or explore the Motion and Motion X models, visit the Croatian platform at pergomaxx.eu or find PergoMaxx on Google Maps.

About PergoMaxx

PergoMaxx is a European manufacturer of bioclimatic pergolas offering both manual and motorised systems through a direct-to-consumer model. Its products are built around a patented rotating-lamella mechanism and manufactured under ISO 9001 certification with Carbon Free and Zero Waste designations. The range is a Best Design Award recipient.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: PergoMaxx

Address: Aleja javora 3, Zagreb 10000

Phone: +38514844881

Website: https://pergomaxx.eu/

https://thenewsfront.com/pergomaxx-launches-direct-to-consumer-bioclimatic-pergola-platform-in-croatia-starting-at-e4990/

Aleja javora 3

Zagreb Croatia

+38514844881

https://pergomaxx.eu/

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