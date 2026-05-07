SCT Earns EFfCI GMP Certification, Reaffirming Commitment to Quality in Cosmetic Ingredient Manufacturing

SCT Earns EFfCI GMP Certification

Southern Chemical & Textiles (SCT), a family-owned manufacturer of surfactant solutions, has been awarded the EFfCI GMP Certification by DQS Inc.

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Chemical & Textiles (SCT), a family-owned American manufacturer of surfactant solutions, has been awarded the EFfCI GMP Certification by DQS Inc., an internationally recognized certification body. The certification confirms that SCT's development and manufacturing of cosmetic ingredients meet the rigorous Good Manufacturing Practice standards set by the European Federation for Cosmetic Ingredients (EFfCI).What EFfCI GMP Certification MeansThe EFfCI GMP Standard is one of the most respected quality benchmarks in the cosmetic ingredients industry. Attaining certification requires a company to undergo a thorough, independent audit that verifies its management systems, manufacturing processes, and quality controls meet the EFfCI's comprehensive guidelines, which are widely recognized by cosmetic manufacturers across Europe and North America. For customers sourcing cosmetic ingredients, the certification provides independent assurance that their supplier operates consistently, with traceability, and to the highest standards of product integrity.“Achieving EFfCI GMP certification is a significant milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence at SCT,” said Robert Mauney, Director of Quality and Operational Excellence. “This certification provides our global partners with the absolute assurance that our processes exceed ISO 9001 and meet the world’s most rigorous quality management standards.”SCT President Cameron Whaley added, “We’re thankful for this recognition as it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team here at SCT. We’re committed to excellence in all aspects of our business, and this recognition is proof of that pursuit.”About Southern Chemical & TextilesFounded in 1984, SCT has built a four-decade reputation as a trusted, American-made surfactant solutions provider. Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, the company develops and manufactures specialty chemical formulations across a broad range of markets, including personal care, pet care, household and industrial cleaning, paint and coatings, energy, and agriculture. Every SCT product is developed with a commitment to sustainability, with raw materials sourced from verified suppliers that meet strict environmental and quality standards. Over 90% of costs from every SCT purchase flow back into the U.S. economy.SCT's personal care portfolio, which now carries the EFfCI GMP certification, includes sulfate-free, tear-free, baby-safe, and bio-based surfactant systems designed to meet the evolving needs of cosmetic and personal care formulators.The EFfCI GMP certification was issued by DQS Inc., Schaumburg, IL, under certificate registration no. 31624155 EFfCI171, dated March 31, 2026.For more information about SCT and its certified cosmetic ingredient offerings, visit www.southern-chemical.com or call 706-277-3993.

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