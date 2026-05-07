Esomar appoints Aurélie Reynier as Head of Data, Innovation and AI

Aurélie Reynier, Head of Data, Innovation & AI at Esomar

New role will lead industry-wide efforts on responsible AI while advancing data and innovation capabilities to support members globally

Aurélie's experience in building data capabilities and shaping responsible AI practices will help ensure that Esomar continues to provide meaningful support to the global insights community.” — Patrick De Regt, COO of Esomar

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global authority for the data, research and insights profession, has appointed Aurélie Reynier as Head of Data, Innovation and AI, strengthening its leadership in responsible innovation and the effective use of AI across the industry.

Reynier will play a central role in translating Esomar’s strategic priorities into practical outcomes for members, with a dual focus on leading global AI initiatives and advancing AI-driven capabilities within the organisation.

In her role, she will serve as the operational lead for Esomar’s AI Task Force, which coordinating industry input and driving delivery of guidance, frameworks and thought leadership to support responsible AI adoption. She will work closely with the Esomar Council and external experts to ensure that emerging developments in AI are reflected in standards, professional guidance and member-facing resources.

In her role, she will serve as the operational lead for Esomar’s AI Task Force, which will bring together industry leaders and subject matter experts. Reynier will coordinate industry input and drive the delivery of guidance, frameworks and thought leadership to support responsible AI adoption. Participants in the task force and more information about this initiative will be announced soon. She will work closely with the Esomar Council and external experts to ensure that emerging developments in AI are reflected in standards, professional guidance and member-facing resources.

Alongside this, Reynier will lead the development of Esomar’s data infrastructure and AI-enabled services, supporting improved member experiences and enabling new data-driven products, insights and digital capabilities at the organisation’s Amsterdam headquarters.

“Aurélie brings a strong combination of strategic vision and practical execution,” said Patrick De Regt, COO of Esomar. “Her experience in building data capabilities and shaping responsible AI practices will help ensure that Esomar continues to provide clear guidance, trusted standards and meaningful support to the global insights community.”

Reynier brings more than a decade of experience in data strategy, digital transformation and responsible AI. Most recently, she served as Head of Data, Monitoring, Evaluation & Learning at the Access to Nutrition initiative, where she built the organisation’s data function, led cloud-based transformation and co-chaired its AI governance efforts.

“I’m excited to join Esomar at a time when the role of data and AI in our industry is evolving so quickly,” said Reynier. “There is a real opportunity to provide clarity, build capability and support the responsible use of these technologies in a way that benefits both organisations and society.”

Her appointment comes as Esomar continues to expand its work in AI, data and innovation, with a focus on strengthening standards, supporting professional development and ensuring that the industry can navigate change with confidence.

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global authority for the data, research and insights profession. As a worldwide membership organisation spanning 10,000+ members, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, Esomar sets the standard for ethical and effective use of data and insights.

Through globally recognised guidelines, thought leadership and advocacy, Esomar helps professionals and organisations navigate a rapidly evolving landscape shaped by AI, innovation and new methodologies. It connects a diverse global community, supports continuous learning and works to ensure that data and insights drive better decisions for business and society. www.esomar.org

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