Movers.com Expands Online Platform Connecting Consumers with Pre-Screened Long-Distance Moving Companies

Movers.com helps customers find licensed and insured long-distance and cross-country movers. Official Logo of Movers.com Movers.com helps customers request quotes, compare licensed and insured movers, and plan long-distance moves.

The platform connects consumers with pre-screened moving companies for interstate, cross-country, and long-distance relocation requests.

Long-distance moves require careful planning. Movers.com helps customers connect with licensed, insured moving companies prepared to handle moves across state lines.” — Vidyadhar Garapati CEO

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movers.com, an online moving resource for residential and commercial relocations, has expanded its platform to help consumers compare pre-screened moving companies for long-distance, interstate, and cross-country moves.

Long-distance relocations typically involve multiple stages of planning and coordination, including packing, loading, transportation, unloading, and scheduling. People relocating to another state or across the country must often evaluate timelines, distance, pricing factors, and the type of service support required for a household or commercial move.

Through Movers.com, consumers can submit basic relocation details — including origin, destination, approximate move date, and move size — to be connected with moving companies in the platform's network that may be able to provide information or estimates based on those details.

Movers.com works with moving companies that are pre-screened before being included in its network. The screening process may include review of licensing, insurance information, and other company details relevant to moving services. This process is intended to help consumers access information from companies that provide support for long-distance, interstate, and cross-country relocations.

"Long-distance and cross-country moves require planning, coordination, and access to moving companies familiar with interstate relocation needs," said Vidyadhar Garapati, CEO of Movers.com. "Movers.com provides an online resource for consumers who are comparing moving companies and preparing for moves across city, state, or regional lines."

Through the platform, consumers can review moving company options, request estimates, and evaluate services that may include packing, loading, transportation, unloading, storage coordination, and other moving-related support. Available services vary by company, location, and move requirements.

In addition to its company comparison tools, Movers.com publishes resources related to the moving process, including moving guides, planning checklists, packing tips, cost information, moving timelines, and articles addressing common relocation questions.

Additional information is available at Movers.com.

About Movers.com

Movers.com is an online moving resource that helps consumers plan residential and commercial relocations. The platform connects users with pre-screened moving companies for local, long-distance, interstate, and cross-country moves. Movers.com also provides guides, checklists, packing information, cost resources, and other tools related to relocation planning.

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