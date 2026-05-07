My Steady Mind Offers Free Mental Fitness Training to Turn Mental Health Awareness Into Action

Dr. Seth Hickerson providing a mental fitness training workshop at NASA

Used by Navy SEALs, NASA, Olympians, and pro athletes, the veteran owned academy helps people manage frustration, reduce distraction, and perform under pressure

Awareness matters, but people need more than another poster, email, or talking point. They need simple, proven mental fitness tools they can use in the moment.” — Dr. Seth Hickerson

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental Health Awareness Month has done what it was built to do: bring mental health into the open.Now comes the harder part: turning awareness into action.Today, My Steady Mind, a veteran owned and veteran operated mental fitness academy, announced the launch of “ No Mind Left Behind ,” a Mental Health Awareness Month initiative expanding access to proactive mental fitness training for first responders, military veterans, and families of employees at participating client companies.As part of the initiative, My Steady Mind will offer two of its online Mental Fitness Training courses, Mental Fitness Foundations and the Xpress Mental Fitness Course free to first responders and military veterans through May 31, 2026. Additionally, for every employee who completes My Steady Mind training through a participating client company, the academy will provide a free Xpress Course for that employee to share with a friend or family member.The timing aligns with Mental Health Awareness Month and Construction Safety Week, but the message goes beyond “awareness”. It’s time for action! Time for training. That’s the “how” you improve it.People are talking about mental health more than ever. But in the moments that matter most, on a jobsite, in a patrol car, in a locker room, in a classroom, or inside a high pressure workplace, conversation alone does not teach someone how to regulate when frustration spikes, focus breaks, or pressure takes over.My Steady Mind was built for that gap.The academy functions as a mental gym, teaching practical exercises and techniques that train the brain like the body. Its science based, proactive mental fitness training helps people build self awareness, self regulation, situational awareness, and the ability to respond under pressure.For individuals, that means tools to slow the reaction, regain focus, and stay steady when stress hits. For organizations, it means risk mitigation through training that addresses two of the biggest drivers of workplace breakdown: frustration and distraction.The academy is approved by the Department of Defense, has been published in the American Journal of Surgery, and is the only mental fitness training accredited by the National Academy of Sports Medicine, giving My Steady Mind a rare blend of military, performance, and science based credibility.The training has produced measurable outcomes in high pressure environments, including use by NASA astronauts connected to the successful Artemis launch and a 50% reduction in suicidal ideation associated with My Steady Mind training at the Virginia State Police Department.“Awareness matters. But awareness does not change your reaction when pressure hits,” said Dr. Seth Hickerson, founder of My Steady Mind and multi branch military veteran. “People do not need another poster, email, or talking point. They need simple tools and exercises they can use in the moment. No Mind Left Behind is about bringing mental fitness training to the people, families, and teams carrying real pressure every day.”“The data tells us what many high pressure teams already know: mental fitness training can produce measurable change,” said Dr. Rachelle Reed, Health & Science Advisor at My Steady Mind. “At McKenney’s, My Steady Mind training contributed to a 25% reduction in recordable incident rates. These outcomes show that proactive mental fitness is not just a wellness concept. It is a practical performance, safety, and human resilience tool.”First responders and military veterans can request free Mental Fitness Foundations and Xpress Course access through May 31, 2026 at www.mysteadymind.com/contact . Organizations interested in bringing mental fitness training to their teams can book a free 15 minute consult on the site. Individuals can also start with the free Mental Fitness Assessment, which takes less than 30 seconds.Awareness opens the door. Training is what makes it a habit.About My Steady MindMy Steady Mind is a veteran owned and veteran operated proactive mental fitness training academy built to help individuals and teams strengthen self awareness, self regulation, situational awareness, and performance under pressure. The academy provides practical, science based tools for high pressure environments including public safety, construction, athletics, education, healthcare, and business.

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