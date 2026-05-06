RIDOH Funds Community Projects to Encourage Physical Activity for Children and Families

RHODE ISLAND, May 6 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is making awards to seven community-based organizations and municipalities through its 2026 Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project, which supports short-term community design projects that promote physical activity and active transportation. Now in its fourth year, the focus for the 2026 Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project will be children and families.

Operating from April to September, Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project initiatives will build excitement and momentum for safer, healthier communities. Projects have included bicycle lanes, cycling safety classes, open streets events, and the creation of Rhode Island's first traffic garden. Since its launch in 2023, the Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project has successfully supported 26 projects statewide.

"Being physically active is one of the most important ways to improve your health now and into the future," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "Supporting strategies to improve community design is an important way that we are helping people of all ages and abilities be physically active in communities throughout Rhode Island."

The Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project effort is led by RIDOH's Healthy Eating and Active Living (HEAL) Program. The focus on children and families came about through a collaboration with RIDOH's Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Program.

2026 Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project grant recipients are:

- The City of East Providence, which received $4,889 to design and create a traffic garden in East Providence and host educational recreational programming for children, including a bicycle helmet giveaway and bicycle safety events. (https://eastprovidenceri.gov/)

- Family Service of Rhode Island, which received $4,950 to host a community tree forum where children and families created educational tree identification tags to be installed along neighborhood streets in South Providence. Family Service of Rhode Island will also host a guided community tree walk to educate residents about the benefits of urban trees. (https://www.familyserviceri.org/)

- Partnership for Providence Parks, which received $4,823 to host blender bike workshops, during which youth will use blender bikes to make smoothies. Partnership for Providence Parks will also host bi-monthly workshops focused on bicycle skills, safety, and overall well-being. (https://www.providenceparks.org/)

- Providence Streets Coalition, which received $4,942 to host family-friendly bicycle rides as part of their 2026 Fam Jam ride series and work with East Providence community members and elected leaders to advance Complete Streets legislation in East Providence. (https://pvdstreets.org/)

- Rhode Island Latino Arts, which received $2,500 to host five guided walking tours, two guided bike rides, and weekly community drum circles. (https://www.rilatinoarts.org/)

- The Greater North End Community Development Corporation, which received $4,950 to enhance the visibility of local crosswalks and to host two bicycle and pedestrian events called Westerly Walks the North End. (https://northendwesterly.org/)

- Tri-County HEZ, in partnership with Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, received $4,950 to host guided bike rides, a guided walk along the Greenway, a community paddle event, and a series of outdoor fitness classes. (https://www.tricountyri.org/services/health-equity-zone/)

The Rhode Island Streets Transformation Project is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and braided funding from the State Physical Activity and Nutrition Grant (SPAN) and the Title V Maternal and Child Health Block Grant. The HEAL Program works to increase access to physical activity and active transportation by collaborating with partners across the state to advance policy, systems, and environmental change.

MCH uses Title V funding to identify and reduce inequities, improve outcomes, and promote the health of all birthing parents, children, and families. MCH works to advance safe, healthy, and supportive environments for optimal child development.

To learn more about RISTP and the HEAL program and to view the Rhode Island HEAL 2023–2028 Strategic Plan, please visit health.ri.gov/heal.