ImEX Systems and VehicleOwnersGuide.com Announce Strategic Integration to Drive Collision Repair Excellence in Canada

Leading estimate auditing platform integrates into ImEX management software, streamlining workflows for Western Canadian repairers

By bringing the Estimate Scrubber directly into the ImEX ecosystem, we are giving Canadian repairers a definitive toolkit for profitability.” — — Norm Bruneau, Canadian National Representative of Estimate Scrubber

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ImEX Systems Inc. , a member of the Convenient Brands family of companies and leader in Canadian collision repair management software, and VehicleOwnersGuide.com, the developer of the industry-leading EstimateScrubber.com portal, are proud to announce a new strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates the powerful auditing capabilities of Estimate Scrubber directly into the ImEX Realized Parts Savings (RPS) Tool and reporting suite.In Western Canada, the Estimate Scrubber platform is widely recognized and trusted through the dedicated branding and marketing efforts of the Automotive Trades Association of Manitoba (ATAM) and the Saskatchewan Association of Automotive Repairers (SAAR). This new technical integration further strengthens the tools available to ATAM and SAAR association members, streamlining their path to estimate accuracy and provincial compliance.Key Integration Highlights:Direct RPS Integration: Estimate Scrubber now works natively inside the ImEX RPS Tool, allowing users to review estimates against industry standards without leaving their management platform.Enhanced Reporting: Review results from Estimate Scrubber are now funneled into ImEX reporting, providing shop owners with real-time data on estimator consistency, potential profit leaks, and parts autonomy scores.AI-Powered Accuracy: Leveraging advanced AI, the tool identifies non-included operations and forgotten line items, helping shops increase estimate accuracy while reducing manual supplements.Association-Backed Compliance: The integration streamlines the workflow for ATAM and SAAR members, helping facilities maintain high performance scores and meet provincial parts savings targets automatically.A key benefit of this partnership is the combined strength of two dedicated organizations working in tandem. By integrating these platforms, shops gain access to a larger, cross-functional team of experts—from software developers to support specialists—ensuring reliable service and long-term stability. This collaborative approach offers repairers a sustainable support model that provides the resources and specialized knowledge needed to keep shops running smoothly as the industry evolves."By bringing the Estimate Scrubber directly into the ImEX ecosystem, we are giving Canadian repairers a definitive toolkit for profitability," said Norm Bruneau, Canadian National Representative of Estimate Scrubber. "Through our strong partnerships with ATAM and SAAR, we've seen the impact this tool has on Western Canadian shops. This integration ensures that data is now more accessible and actionable than ever before."The integrated solution is available now to joint ImEX / EstimateScrubber.com users across Manitoba and Saskatchewan, offering a significant advantage for shops looking to modernize their workflow and strengthen operational performance.Media Contact Information:ImEX Systems Inc.Media RelationsEmail: jessica.castellano@convenient-brands.comPhone: 801-999-4323 X 101Website: imexsystems.caVehicleOwnersGuide.comSupport & Media InquiriesEmail: steven.siessman@VehicleOwnersGuide.comPhone: (858) 243-0472Website: vehicleownersguide.comAbout ImEX Systems Inc.Based in Vancouver, ImEX Systems Inc. is a member of the Convenient Brands family of companies providing cloud-driven management platforms like ImEX Online and the RPS Tool. ImEX is designed to streamline operations and improve business outcomes for Canadian collision shops.About VehicleOwnersGuide.com and Estimate ScrubberVehicleOwnersGuide.com is an independent technology provider offering EstimateScrubber.com, an AI-driven platform used by independent shops, regional and national MSOs, and franchise organizations to audit collision estimates for accuracy and compliance.About Our Western Canadian PartnersAutomotive Trades Association of Manitoba (ATAM): atamb.caSaskatchewan Association of Automotive Repairers (SAAR): saskautorepairers.comAbout Convenient BrandsConvenient Brands is a platform of business technology companies that provide enterprise-level software to the automotive industry as well as integrated payment processing services. Headquartered in Draper, Utah, Convenient Brands is a portfolio company of New York-based private investment firm, The Beekman Group.

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