Nationwide Commercial Collections Agency Expands B2B Debt Recovery and Accounts Receivable Solutions

Professional commercial collections agency providing nationwide business debt recovery and accounts receivable management services.

Benjamin, Chaise & Associates provides nationwide commercial collections and business debt recovery solutions for B2B companies.

Nationwide commercial collections agency expands B2B debt recovery, accounts receivable management, and business cash flow solutions.

Businesses deserve professional recovery solutions that improve cash flow, resolve unpaid accounts, and support long-term financial stability.”
— Benjamin, Chaise & Associates
WEST HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benjamin, Chaise & Associates Expands Nationwide Commercial Collections and Business Debt Recovery Services for B2B Companies

Commercial Collection Agency Strengthens Nationwide Recovery Solutions for Businesses Seeking Professional Accounts Receivable and Revenue Recovery Support

Benjamin, Chaise & Associates, a nationwide commercial collections agency specializing in business-to-business debt recovery and accounts receivable management, announced the continued expansion of its commercial collection services designed to help companies improve cash flow, reduce aging receivables, and recover unpaid commercial balances professionally and efficiently.

As businesses across multiple industries continue facing challenges with late-paying commercial accounts, rising operational costs, and cash flow disruptions, Benjamin, Chaise & Associates is providing nationwide support through contingency-based commercial collections nationwide, and commercial judgment enforcement coordination.

The firm works exclusively with commercial and business-to-business claims and assists companies in industries including construction, transportation, staffing, manufacturing, equipment rental, wholesale distribution, logistics, professional services, and business financing.

“Our mission is to help businesses recover revenue while maintaining professionalism and compliance throughout the recovery process,” said a spokesperson for Benjamin, Chaise & Associates. “Many companies struggle with unpaid invoices and overdue commercial accounts that negatively impact operations and growth. Our team focuses on structured recovery solutions that help businesses improve cash flow and regain financial stability.”

Benjamin, Chaise & Associates offers commercial receivables management solutions tailored to businesses seeking assistance with overdue invoices, delinquent accounts, breach of contract claims, commercial payment disputes, and post-judgment recovery efforts. The agency also coordinates with nationwide commercial litigation attorneys when legal escalation becomes necessary.

Unlike consumer-focused agencies, Benjamin, Chaise & Associates concentrates exclusively on commercial debt recovery matters involving businesses, corporations, LLCs, contractors, and professional entities. The company emphasizes professional communication, compliance-driven processes, and customized recovery strategies designed for commercial clients.

Services provided by the firm include:

Commercial collections
Business debt recovery
Accounts receivable management
Nationwide commercial collections
Judgment recovery coordination
Skip tracing and asset investigations
Payment resolution services
B2B collections support

Businesses searching for commercial collection agencies, business debt recovery services, accounts receivable solutions, or nationwide B2B collections support can learn more by visiting Benjamin, Chaise & Associates Official Website.

About Benjamin, Chaise & Associates

Benjamin, Chaise & Associates is a nationwide commercial collections agency providing business-to-business debt recovery, accounts receivable management, and commercial recovery support for companies throughout the United States. The firm focuses exclusively on commercial claims and offers professional recovery solutions designed to help businesses improve cash flow and resolve outstanding receivables efficiently.

Media Contact:
Benjamin, Chaise & Associates
Phone: (844) 733-4770
Website: www.benjaminchaise.com

Benjamin Chaise
Benjamin, Chaise & Associates
+1 844-733-4770
info@benjaminchaise.com
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Nationwide Commercial Collections Agency Expands B2B Debt Recovery and Accounts Receivable Solutions

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Benjamin Chaise
Benjamin, Chaise & Associates
+1 844-733-4770 info@benjaminchaise.com
Company/Organization
Benjamin, Chaise & Associates
6442 PLATT AVE., 663
WEST HILLS, California, 91307
United States
+1 844-733-4770
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About

Benjamin, Chaise & Associates is a full-service debt collection agency that serves clients across the nation. With years of experience and extensive knowledge in the collection industry, Benjamin, Chaise & Associates is the choice to make when considering a company to help you with your delinquent accounts. Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest standard of services by utilizing cutting edge techniques to collect outstanding receivables expeditiously and amicably, providing our Clients with a stress-free way of collecting their outstanding receivables. This allows our clients to focus on their daily business ventures. Please don't waste any more time on a hard to collect debt; allow professional debt collectors to take care of it for you!

Benjamin, Chaise & Associates

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