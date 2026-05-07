Planet Appoints Brandon Latman Chief Operating Officer of Mortgage Servicing

Brandon Latman

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet , a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing, sub-servicing and production of mortgage loans, has tapped Brandon Latman to join the company as Chief Operating Officer of Servicing and Default Operations for the servicing channel. He will focus on performance, scalability and continued delivery of clear, responsive service to borrowers, clients and investors.Latman brings more than two decades of mortgage industry experience across servicing, originations, capital markets and operations. He joins Planet from Mr. Cooper/Rocket Mortgage, where he served in senior leadership roles, most recently as Head of Default. During his career, he has led large-scale servicing organizations, driven data-informed operational strategies and delivered award-winning results across default performance and customer experience.Latman will report to Planet President, Servicing Sandy Jarish. “Brandon is known for combining deep operational expertise with a highly analytical approach to servicing,” Jarish said. “He has successfully leveraged progressive technology to streamline end-to-end servicing, uncover efficiencies and elevate performance through continuous improvement.”Latman’s background includes leading complex servicing and loss mitigation operations, improving cost efficiency and cycle times and implementing process and technology enhancements to support scale across multiple loan products. He is widely recognized for his ability to align operations, analytics and vendor strategy to drive stronger portfolio performance and consistent results.“Planet has built a servicing platform with a strong foundation and a clear commitment to its customers and clients,” Latman said. “What stood out to me is the opportunity to build on that strength: to further optimize the servicing experience across the entire customer journey, continue enhancing how we use data and tools to support performance and deliver consistently high-quality outcomes.”Latman added that culture will be central to that effort. “The best results come from teams that are engaged, collaborative and empowered to contribute,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on the culture that’s already in place and continue creating an environment where people can do their best work and grow their careers.”About PlanetPlanet is a leading specialty finance company focused on the servicing and production of mortgage loans to support homeowners and investors. Our vertically integrated services span origination, servicing and affiliated services. Planet's scalable solutions combine a deep understanding of our customers with market-leading expertise, responsiveness and commitment to reliably deliver time and again as our customers' needs change throughout every stage of life and business.

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