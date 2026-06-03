AMR Rentals Ski and Board Is Now Open Year Round in Breckenridge

AMR Rentals Ski and Board in Breckenridge, CO announces year-round operations and end-of-season closeout deals on ski and snowboard gear.

We are open year round now, and summer is the perfect time to take advantage of great closeout pricing on ski and snowboard gear right here in Breckenridge.” — David Stillman, Owner of AMR Rentals Ski and Board

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMR Rentals Ski and Board has announced that its Breckenridge shop is now open year round, giving locals and visitors a reason to stop in well beyond the close of ski season. Along with the extended hours comes an opportunity that skiers and snowboarders should not overlook: end-of-season closeout pricing on ski and snowboard gear while summer savings last.

The transition to year-round operations marks a new chapter for the shop, which has long served the Breckenridge mountain community with ski reservations and equipment services. Staying open through the summer months means customers can plan ahead for next season, pick up gear at reduced closeout prices, and make a ski reservation in Breckenridge without waiting for the first snowfall to do it.

For anyone who has been thinking about upgrading their ski or snowboard setup, the summer window is the right time to act. Closeout inventory moves quickly, and having the option to walk into a local shop, rather than waiting on an online order, makes the process straightforward. AMR Rentals Ski and Board is positioned to help customers find the right equipment for their next time on the mountain, whether that is a few months away or already on the calendar.

The shop remains conveniently located in the City Market Plaza, steps from the gondola, making it easy to visit during any trip to Breckenridge regardless of the season.

A Message From the Owner

“We are open year round now, and summer is the perfect time to take advantage of great closeout pricing on ski and snowboard gear right here in Breckenridge,” said David Stillman, Owner of AMR Rentals Ski and Board.

About AMR Rentals Ski and Board

AMR Rentals Ski and Board is a ski and snowboard rental and service shop located at 400 North Park Avenue Ste 9A Breckenridge, CO 80424, in the City Market Plaza next to the Gondola. The shop serves visitors and locals throughout the Breckenridge area with ski reservations, rentals, and equipment service. Now open year round, AMR Rentals Ski and Board continues to support the mountain community through every season. For more information, visit www.amrskishop.com.

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