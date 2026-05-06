Vigna Law Group: Life After Amputation Explained by Amputee/Prosthetist, Cary Frounfelter

Dr. Greg Vigna

Among individuals who have suffered traumatic limb loss, recovery starts with pre-prosthetic training, education with a talented prosthetist, and prosthetic training.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Among individuals who have suffered traumatic limb loss, recovery starts with pre-prosthetic training, education with a talented prosthetist, and prosthetic training. Cray Frounfelter, prosthetist and amputee, explains the path,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, Vigna Law Group.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, states “I learned early on, as a Board-Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist, that amputation recovery starts with pre-prosthetic training and education on the necessary steps required to maximize function. Cary Frounfelter, an amputee and prosthetist, is a man doing God’s work, and he does so for children and adults who have suffered serious injury and illness resulting in limb loss. He brings a perspective on prosthetic management that needs to be shared.”

Learn from Cary Frounfelter, an amputee and prosthetist, Life After Amputation, Episode 1: K-levels: https://youtu.be/CDDyZxB0yYo?si=B-RTzmCD5xY3NdlI

Have a question for Cary Frounfelter? Contact him here.

Dr. Vigna explains, “The lifetime cost of prosthetic management is substantial. This type of injury is often seen in 18-wheeler litigation, as well as in explosion and electrocution cases. The litigation starts at the accident scene and must be pursued aggressively, as evidence of liability involving commercial vehicles and 18-wheeler collisions may be lost over time if not secured.”

Dr. Vigna is a California lawyer and Board-Certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation physician who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries, amputation, and other serious injuries, and he maintains a national litigation practice. He is a Board Certified Physician in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, a life care planner, and an expert on spinal cord injury, cerebral palsy, cauda equina syndrome, stroke, amputation, and traumatic brain injury. Vigna Law Group has a non-exclusive association with Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas firm. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical attorney and personal injury attorney in Dallas, Texas.



Watch Justice with Dr. V on TikTok here.

Click here to watch Dr. V and Cary Frounfelter’s amputation series.

To learn more, visit https://vignalawgroup.com.



California Offices:

8939 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 102, Los Angeles, CA 90045

2570 N. First Street, 2nd Floor, San Jose, CA 95131

931 10th Street, #962, Modesto, CA 95354

2281 Lava Ridge Court, Suite 200, Roseville, CA 95661

600 West Broadway, Suite 700, San Diego, CA 92101

Connecticut Office:

515 Centerpoint Drive, Suite #2212, Middletown, CT 06457

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