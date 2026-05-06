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Seven Injured Following Two-Vehicle Crash In Frederick County

Maryland State Police News Release

(DICKERSON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left seven people injured yesterday in Frederick County.

The driver, a 37-year-old male, and passenger, a 52-year-old male, in a Mazda passenger vehicle, were flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a local trauma center for treatment of their injuries. A passenger in a Subaru SUV, 40-year-old female, was also flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to a local trauma center for treatment of her injuries. Four other individuals in the Subaru, a 42-year-old female, 38-year-old male, 3-year-old female, and 6-year-old male, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to the 5900-block of Dickerson Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, the Mazda was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 28, attempting to cross the solid double yellow line and continuing over a hill. The Subaru was traveling eastbound. In an attempt to avoid each other, both vehicles swerved and subsequently crashed into each other.

Lanes were closed for more than an hour for the crash investigation. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to lead the active and ongoing investigation.

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Seven Injured Following Two-Vehicle Crash In Frederick County

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