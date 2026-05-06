TOPIC: a2 Platinum USA Label Infant Formula by A2 Milk Company: Recall - Because of Possible Health Risk
The a2 Milk Company (“a2MC”) is recalling three specific batches of its imported a2 Platinum Premium USA label infant formula 0-12 months (“Product”) due to the presence of cereulide. The Product is sold only in the United States.
Cereulide is a heat-stable toxin produced by some strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus. Illness occurs through the consumption of food contaminated with the toxin and preparing formula with hot water does not eliminate it.
Symptoms typically develop within 30 minutes to six hours of ingestion and most often involve gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and vomiting that typically self-resolve within 24 hours. Infants are at greater risk due to their developing immune systems and can experience complications such as dehydration which require medical care.
The Product was distributed nationally through a2MC’s website, Amazon and Meijer stores as part of Operation Fly Formula.
The recall was initiated by a2MC after cereulide was detected through additional testing of the Product conducted in response to new guidance issued by New Zealand's food regulatory authority. The probable source of cereulide is an ingredient in the Product.
Although no confirmed incidents of illness or harm have been reported, affected batches must not be used.
For more information about this recall, click on the red button "Read Recall" below.
BACKGROUND: The product being recalled is sold as infant formula.
RECOMMENDATIONS:
- Consumers who have purchased the Product are recommended to discontinue use of the Product and dispose of it immediately or return to their place of purchase for a refund.
- If your infant is experiencing symptoms described above, contact your health care provider immediately.
- Consumers with questions may contact a2MC at 1-844-422-6455 or contact us through our website on a2platinum.com.
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