Utz Quality Foods, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Certain Limited Varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty Potato Chips

Utz Quality Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc., is issuing a voluntary recall in the United States of certain limited varieties of Zapp’s® and Dirty® potato chips. This voluntary recall follows notification to Utz that a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier, may contain the presence of Salmonella. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use; however, out of an abundance of caution, Utz is recalling the limited varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips identified below.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

To date, there have been no complaints of illness reported to Utz in connection with the recalled products. Utz is recalling these products based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed below, which are available at retail stores nationwide. No other products produced by Utz Quality Foods are included in this recall.

Item Name (size/description)

UPC

Best By Date

Batchcode(s)

1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

83791272917

3-Aug-26

26030070101

10-Aug-26

26036070102

17-Aug-26

26043070101

24-Aug-26

26052070103

2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

83791272924

3-Aug-26

26029070104

17-Aug-26

26044070104

17-Aug-26

26045070104

31-Aug-26

26058070104

8oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

83791272931

27-Jul-26

26024070105

27-Jul-26

26024070104

3-Aug-26

26029070104

3-Aug-26

26030070104

10-Aug-26

26037070105

10-Aug-26

26038070105

17-Aug-26

26044070105

17-Aug-26

26045070105

2oz Dirty® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

83791520148

3-Aug-26

26030070104

3-Aug-26

26031070104

3-Aug-26

26031070101

10-Aug-26

26038070102

10-Aug-26

26038070103

1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)

83791010144

3-Aug-26

26030070101

3-Aug-26

26031070101

10-Aug-26

26036070102

10-Aug-26

26037070102

2oz Dirty® Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip

83791520162

8-Aug-26

26052070103

2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

83791192208

31-Aug-26

26058070104

8oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

83791192246

31-Aug-26

26058070104

31-Aug-26

26059070104

2oz Dirty® Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

83791520094

31-Aug-26

26059070104



Consumers who have these products should not eat them and should discard any products they may have. For questions or refunds, consumers may contact the Utz Customer Care team email or call 1-877-423-0149, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Eastern Time. Retailers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers. This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the United States Food and Drug Administration.

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About Utz Quality Foods, LLC

Utz Quality Foods, LLC manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks. For more information about Utz® or its products, please visit or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

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Utz Brands, Inc. Utz Brands, Inc.

Colleen Farley Trevor Martin