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Utz Quality Foods, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Certain Limited Varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty Potato Chips

Utz Quality Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Utz Brands, Inc., is issuing a voluntary recall in the United States of certain limited varieties of Zapp’s® and Dirty® potato chips. This voluntary recall follows notification to Utz that a seasoning containing dry milk powder, sourced from California Dairies, Inc. and supplied by a third-party supplier, may contain the presence of Salmonella. The affected seasoning batches tested negative for Salmonella prior to use; however, out of an abundance of caution, Utz is recalling the limited varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty brand potato chips identified below.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

To date, there have been no complaints of illness reported to Utz in connection with the recalled products. Utz is recalling these products based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed below, which are available at retail stores nationwide. No other products produced by Utz Quality Foods are included in this recall.

Item Name (size/description)
 UPC
 Best By Date
 Batchcode(s)
1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips
 83791272917
 3-Aug-26
 26030070101
10-Aug-26
 26036070102
17-Aug-26
 26043070101
24-Aug-26
 26052070103
2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips
 83791272924
 3-Aug-26
 26029070104
17-Aug-26
 26044070104
17-Aug-26
 26045070104
31-Aug-26
 26058070104
8oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips
 83791272931
 27-Jul-26
 26024070105
27-Jul-26
 26024070104
3-Aug-26
 26029070104
3-Aug-26
 26030070104
10-Aug-26
 26037070105
10-Aug-26
 26038070105
17-Aug-26
 26044070105
17-Aug-26
 26045070105
2oz Dirty® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips
 83791520148
 3-Aug-26
 26030070104
3-Aug-26
 26031070104
3-Aug-26
 26031070101
10-Aug-26
 26038070102
10-Aug-26
 26038070103
1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)
 83791010144
 3-Aug-26
 26030070101
3-Aug-26
 26031070101
10-Aug-26
 26036070102
10-Aug-26
 26037070102
2oz Dirty® Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip
 83791520162
 8-Aug-26
 26052070103
2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip
 83791192208
 31-Aug-26
 26058070104
8oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip
 83791192246
 31-Aug-26
 26058070104
31-Aug-26
 26059070104
2oz Dirty® Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips
 83791520094
 31-Aug-26
 26059070104

Consumers who have these products should not eat them and should discard any products they may have. For questions or refunds, consumers may contact the Utz Customer Care team email or call 1-877-423-0149, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Eastern Time. Retailers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers. This voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the United States Food and Drug Administration.

# # #

About Utz Quality Foods, LLC
Utz Quality Foods, LLC manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks. For more information about Utz® or its products, please visit or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

Media Contact Investor Contact
Utz Brands, Inc. Utz Brands, Inc.
Colleen Farley Trevor Martin

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Utz Quality Foods, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Certain Limited Varieties of Zapp’s and Dirty Potato Chips

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