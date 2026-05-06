David Hoy & Associates Expands Golden Valley and Chaska Mental Health Counselors Team

David Hoy & Associates - Twin Cities

Twin Cities clinic adds bilingual therapists and a text-to-match line as Golden Valley and Chaska mental health counselors mark Awareness Month.

Mental Health Awareness Month is the right time to expand access to care. By adding bilingual therapists and text-based matching, we make it easier for any family in Minnesota to take that first step” — MarDee Rosen Hall, Clinical Director of David Hoy & Associates

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Hoy & Associates , a Twin Cities mental health clinic with offices in Golden Valley and Chaska, has expanded its clinical team with several new therapists, including a Spanish-speaking clinician, and launched a text-based intake line that allows new clients to be matched with a therapist by sending a message to 763-334-7092. The expansion arrives during May, recognized nationally as Mental Health Awareness Month, and gives families across the Twin Cities faster, more flexible access to Golden Valley and Chaska mental health counselors.The new hires serve children, teens, adults, and families, and broaden the practice's capacity to schedule appointments quickly across both clinics and through virtual telehealth visits. The addition of a Spanish-speaking therapist also widens access for Spanish-preferring clients in Hennepin and Carver counties, who often face long waits when searching for culturally and linguistically matched care in Minnesota.Why the Expansion Matters Across Golden Valley and ChaskaMental Health Awareness Month, observed every May, is built around three goals: raising awareness of mental health conditions, reducing stigma, and connecting people to ongoing support. Local providers like David Hoy & Associates use the month to reach community members who may have been weighing therapy options for some time but have not yet reached out. By adding therapists who specialize in working with kids, teens, adults, and families, the clinic is positioned to meet a wider range of needs at its two clinic locations and through virtual care for any Minnesota resident.Families searching for a therapist in Golden Valley or Chaska have historically had to navigate phone calls, voicemail, and intake forms before knowing whether a clinician was a fit. The new text-based matching line is designed to remove that friction.Prospective clients send a short message to 763-334-7092 and receive a response from the practice's intake team, who pairs them with a therapist based on age, presenting concern, location preference, insurance, and availability. The shift toward text-based intake reflects a wider trend in behavioral health, where lower-friction access points are linked to higher rates of follow-through on first appointments.A Range of Therapeutic Approaches at the Mental Health ClinicDavid Hoy & Associates' clinicians use a broad set of evidence-based and integrative therapies, including Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), Brainspotting, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). The team also offers Animal-Assisted Therapy, play therapy, and art therapy for clients who respond better to expressive or experiential modalities, particularly children and trauma survivors.The practice treats common concerns such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and grief, along with neurodevelopmental and lifespan issues, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and ADHD. Therapists work with individuals, couples, and families, and can coordinate care across multiple family members when appropriate. Matching modality to the client is a deliberate part of the intake process, and the new text line is meant to make that matching faster.What MarDee Rosen Hall Said About the Expansion"Mental Health Awareness Month is the right time to expand access to care. By adding bilingual therapists and text-based matching, we make it easier for any family in Minnesota to take that first step," said MarDee Rosen Hall, Clinical Director of David Hoy & Associates.Throughout May, the practice is publishing educational content on its social channels covering topics such as recognizing early signs of anxiety in children, supporting a partner through grief, and the differences between EMDR and Accelerated Resolution Therapy. The series is led by clinician Bonnie Theis and is part of the clinic's broader commitment to public education and stigma reduction during the awareness month.How New Clients Can Reach the PracticeIn addition to the new text-to-match line at 763-334-7092, prospective clients can schedule directly through davidhoy.com or call either office. Virtual appointments are available statewide for Minnesota residents, and in-person sessions are scheduled at the Golden Valley and Chaska clinics. The practice accepts a range of insurance plans and offers a brief consultation for clients who want to ask questions before booking a first session.About David Hoy & AssociatesDavid Hoy & Associates is a Minnesota mental health clinic providing outpatient therapy for children, teens, adults, couples, and families. Founded in 1997, the practice operates two offices, one in Golden Valley and one in Chaska, and provides virtual telehealth appointments throughout Minnesota. Services include EMDR, Accelerated Resolution Therapy, Brainspotting, CBT, DBT, Animal-Assisted Therapy, play therapy, and art therapy. More information is available at davidhoy.com.

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