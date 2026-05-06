REIA of Washington Focuses on Deal Sourcing at Everett and Tacoma Chapters

Real Estate Investors Association of Washington Everett REIA Chapter, a Chapter of the Real Estate Investors Association of Washington, hosts an educational event with dedicated networking on Finding and Getting HUD Deals!

REIA of Washington’s "Finding Deals" series helps investors reinvent their sourcing strategies to stay compliant and competitive in the shifting WA market.

Real estate investing has changed in WA, and this is when investors shine. We reinvent our strategies to stay compliant and continue providing quality housing. Deal sourcing is key.” — Shirley Henderson, REIA President and Co-Founder

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REIA of Washington continues its popular "Finding Deals" educational series with upcoming chapter meetings in Everett on May 7 and Tacoma on July 16 with education on finding and securing HUD properties. These meetings focus on actionable deal-sourcing strategies essential for success in today’s highly competitive market.As market conditions and industry laws evolve, the ability to reinvent is vital for real estate investors. This ongoing series helps investors adapt to shifts, such as the recent solicitation law, ensuring they remain compliant while maintaining income levels and continuing to provide quality housing for their communities. Finding additional deal sourcing is a core part of this reinvention, allowing investors to thrive in a changing landscape.The next meetings in our Finding Deals series feature HUD Expert James Nelson, a fellow REIA Member, real estate broker with Axen Realty, loan officer with NEXA Lending, and a veteran of the United States Coast Guard, who will walk attendees through how to find HUD homes, navigate the bidding process, and structure competitive offers. Included in his talk, James will discuss a strategy to determine the "minimum net" to help investors win bids without overpaying and potential assignability of HUD contracts for Wholesaling.Each event begins with a dedicated hour of professional networking, a specialty of REIA members who excel at building the collaborative partnerships needed to navigate the Pacific Northwest market. Following networking, the program provides a deep dive into mastering HUD property acquisitions and other diverse sourcing avenues."Real estate investing has changed in WA thanks to new laws and market conditions. This is when investors shine by reinventing to stay compliant and benefit from our changing market while continuing to provide quality housing. Deal sourcing within a variety of listed and off-market arenas is key." Shirley Henderson, REIA President and Co-Founder.By focusing on diverse sourcing methods, the series empowers investors to revitalize local neighborhoods and meet community housing needs with professionalism and expertise. Once real estate investors understand where and how to look, finding opportunities becomes easier and much more consistent. By providing the topic "HUD Homes for Investors", our members have another actionable strategy for identifying and competing for deals, with the goal of getting them signed, closed, and turned into completed transactions.Event Schedule & Locations:Everett REIA Chapter MeetingDate: Thursday, May 7, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Networking 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM)Location: Staybridge Suites, 9600 Harbour Place, Mukilteo, WARegistration: Everett REIA Chapter Information & Registration Tacoma REIA Chapter MeetingDate: Thursday, July 16, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Networking 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM)Location: LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 1425 East 27th St, Tacoma, WARegistration: Tacoma REIA Chapter Information & Registration The Everett REIA Chapter and Tacoma REIA Chapter meetings are open to both members and guests with registration. Both Chapters provide real estate investing education, networking opportunities, and updates on market conditions affecting housing providers across Washington State. Many investors first connect with REIA through REIA Chapter Meetings like these and continue building their knowledge and network through ongoing membership.Supporting Real Estate Investor Success Through Education | Networking | Technology | Business & Investing ResourcesConnecting People, Advancing Goals™About REIA of WashingtonThe Real Estate Investors Association of Washington (REIA of Washington) equips real estate investors of all experience levels throughout Washington State with education, advocacy, networking, technology, and resources. As a volunteer-managed, "pitch-free" association founded by investors for investors, REIA provides its members with nearly 80 educational and networking events annually. Through local chapter meetings, webinars, and legislative updates, REIA supports investors in building and operating successful real estate businesses while promoting responsible investing that revitalizes communities and strengthens housing across the state.To learn more about REIA, or investing in Real Estate, visit www.REIAwa.com . For official announcements, press releases, and timely information about real estate investing in Washington State visit the REIA Newsroom at www.REIAwa.com Media Contact: Shirley Henderson, President and Co-Founder, info@REIAwa.com.

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