Midtown South’s 42BELOW Among Fastest Growing Health Neighborhoods of the Big Apple

Number of Body & Fitness Storefronts in Manhattan Neighborhoods, Q4'23-Q1'26

The Area Saw a 33.3% Increase in Fitness and Wellness Businesses as Compared to 3.8% Growth in Manhattan Overall, Since 2024

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large swath of Midtown South can claim to be among the fastest growing health corridors in all of Manhattan, according to the latest data from Live XYZ, which tracks more than 160,000 storefronts and retail spaces across New York City. Live XYZ’s index of fitness and body storefronts in NYC demonstrates that the corridor spanning 42nd Street down to 30th, between 8th Avenue to Bryant Park, known as 42BELOW, grew from 24 to 32 locations in the last two years — a 33.3% increase, compared to just 3.8% growth across Manhattan overall.

“This is a growth and recovery story; when you compare 42BELOW to other established Manhattan neighborhoods like TriBeCa - which had a growth rate of 13.5%, or the Upper East Side, which saw only 3% growth in body & fitness establishments, this stretch of Midtown South is clearly experiencing notable momentum,” says Chris Bradicich, Director of Partnerships & Growth at Live XYZ. “The delta we are seeing is driven by a strong post-COVID rebound and a rapid return to growth mode. As people head back to the office, demand for residential units in this area is rising, which in turn is accelerating occupancy rates for this category.”

The neighborhood’s momentum is being fueled by a new generation of flagship operators that blend fitness, hospitality and community. Take CityPickle which recently opened its 37,000-square-foot flagship nearby at 1501 Broadway, bringing seven pickleball courts, food and beverage offerings, and an accessible social sports concept to the heart of Midtown. Or consider the highly-anticipated opening of Life Time, one of the country’s leading healthy lifestyle brands, and their recent signing of a 52,000-square-foot lease at 10 Bryant Park for a four-level “athletic country club,” scheduled to open in late 2026.

“The Life Time lease is a defining moment for Midtown South,” said Patrick A. Smith, Vice Chairman at JLL who brokered the transaction. “It signals a broader shift toward experiential, wellness-driven tenancy and reinforces the neighborhood’s evolution into a true mixed-use destination where people can live, work, and engage throughout the day and night.”

Even beloved Miami-born concepts are choosing the area for their first NYC outposts - Yoga Joint, for example, the infrared fitness chain led by ex-Barry’s exec Adam Shane, is opening in the fall in Midtown South with 6,300 square feet. And wellness-focused private members’ clubs have also entered the fray. Moss, a five-story private club at 520 Fifth Avenue, features 20,000 square feet dedicated to health and wellness, blending thermal pools, spa facilities, and pickleball with dining, culture, and hospitality programming, further underscoring the convergence of wellness and lifestyle.

All of this evolution is unfolding alongside the Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan (MSMX), a sweeping rezoning initiative designed to modernize decades-old zoning rules and unlock new residential life within a historically commercial core. Spanning roughly 42 blocks between West 23rd and West 40th Streets, the plan would introduce significant new housing while preserving essential commercial, retail, and light manufacturing uses.

“We see this area as one of New York City’s most important emerging wellness corridors. The repositioning of the district is creating a new kind of centrality — bringing together residential, office and lifestyle uses that naturally support health and preventative care,” says Jenny Kaur, Director of Operations of Atlas Men’s Health, a men’s health and performance clinic specializing in preventative care, diagnostics, and wellness optimization, headquartered on 8th Avenue and 35th Street.

In Midtown South’s 42BELOW, fitness, preventative health, and social recreation concepts are transforming a once primarily commercial district into one of Manhattan’s most dynamic 24/7 live-work-play destinations.

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