King Kongin Energy drinks

King Kongin Energy Formulation Acquired by German-African Private Label for $1.5M; Founder Rizzo King Kongin Reportedly “At Odds” With Sale Price

Rizzo wasn't looking for a quick exit. "He has been building the brand to be a global brand; he believes nine figures would have been appropriate, feeling they left before the finish line.” — Company Representative

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Kongin Energy Formulation Acquired by German-African Private Label for $1.5M; Founder Rizzo King Kongin Reportedly “At Odds” With Sale PriceConfidential details surfaced today from within the international beverage distribution circuit regarding the acquisition of the proprietary formulation for King Kongin Energy. Documents indicate that the formulation was sold to a private-label entity across the German and African markets for $1.5 million.While the international business community views the seven-figure deal as a successful exit, sources close to the brand’s architect, Rizzo King Kongin (Darrick Washington), reveal that the founder is deeply dissatisfied with the final transaction.The "Pepsi" Vision StalledAccording to an inside source familiar with the negotiations, Washington’s strategy was never a $1.5 million sale. His sights were set on a $100 million buyout by PepsiCo, a goal he believed was a mathematical certainty with the right domestic marketing push."Rizzo wasn't looking for a quick exit," the source stated. "He has been building King Kongin Energy to be a global titan. He believes the brand is worth nine figures, and to him, this sale feels like leaving the race before the finish line."The $2 Million GapThe leak suggests the sale was precipitated by a sudden shift in capital. Washington was reportedly in the final stages of securing $2 million in additional funding from a private investor. This capital was earmarked for a massive U.S. marketing blitz intended to drive the brand’s visibility to a level that would trigger the $100 million Pepsi acquisition.• The Setback: The private investor reportedly backed out at the eleventh hour.• The Deficit: Being $2 million short of the necessary marketing capital, Washington was forced into the $1.5 million formulation sale to the German-African group to maintain momentum.• The Internal Friction: While stakeholders and industry peers are offering congratulations, Rizzo King Kongin has reportedly told his inner circle that he is "not happy with the number" and felt forced to compromise on his dream due to the funding shortfall.Despite the sale, the King Kongin Energy brand continues to be recognized for its disruptive presence in the energy sector. However, the narrative of this sale suggests a massive "what if" regarding the American market and the $100 million dream that was just a few million dollars away.

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